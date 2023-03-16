Google stock soars as it builds artificial intelligence into Google Docs





Key takeaways Google has announced that a generative AI helper will be added to its workspace suite of apps, but no release date has been set Alphabet's shares rose 3.14% in trading after the announcement Google Search engine superiority

The AI ​​wars have entered a new phase as Google takes another step forward. The stalwart and historic AI pioneer at Big Tech has announced that it is bringing generative AI tools to its workspace suite of apps, including Google Docs, Sheets and Meet.

Although the statement didn’t mention a launch date for the AI ​​product, Wall Street remained positive, with Google’s stock rising by the end of Tuesday.

The move comes as Microsoft remains aggressive in its approach to AI, and its partnership with OpenAI has produced fruitful stock market gains since the beginning of the year. Let’s get into the details.

Google’s latest efforts for investors

The search engine giant announced yesterday that it is bringing generative AI capabilities to its workspace suite. The workspace suite includes Google Docs, Slides, and Sheets among many other applications.

The announcement is full of promises to make users’ lives easier and more streamlined and get their work done faster. A demo video of the announcement shows the AI ​​acting as a collaborative partner by email summarizing his chain, drafting user responses, creating presentations, and taking notes at meetings.

The press release emphasized that human control would be a top priority for the release by allowing users to reject the AI’s suggestions and fix them before the changes are confirmed.

When will new features be released?

Here comes the kicker. Google is intentionally vague about when its generative AI capabilities will launch. We plan to make these new generative AI experiences available to our trusted testers on a rolling basis throughout the year. This was the official line for the press release. Therefore, it may still be years before the technology is released to the public.

Google clearly wanted to preempt any criticism of Timeline. Doing this properly and at scale is something we take very seriously, citing the necessary careful testing for protection and data privacy.

The problem is that other companies are already ahead of their time. After a successful alpha launch, Notion, an all-in-one productivity tool, recently brought generative AI capabilities to all users.

There has also been a lot of hype around Microsoft’s $10 billion investment in OpenAI since unveiling the ChatGPT chatbot last November. Microsoft has already integrated the technology into its search engine Bing, and OpenAI unveiled its new GPT-4 model yesterday, sending Microsoft’s stock up 2.71%.

what happened to google stock

Despite Google’s relative snail pace, investors have reacted positively to the news, with Alphabet’s shares hitting $93.97 by the end of trading hours on Tuesday, up 3.14% in a single day. bottom. This builds on Monday’s small rally after some positive market share news came to light.

New analysis reveals that Microsoft’s big bet on OpenAI is more ironic than chewy. Since the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022, generating over 100 million users faster than any other product in history, Google’s search share has been stable and even increasing slightly. Shares at the time of analysis he rose 2.1%.

Google can’t rest on its laurels, but Wall Street may rely on the company’s market share to survive the AI ​​wars. With more than 90% of his search engine market cornered, the acceptance of Google’s AI product in such a captive market will have a big impact on who comes out on top.

Of course, with other big players trying to eat into Google’s market share, anything could happen in the months leading up to the final AI feature release. Investors may be happy with this latest announcement, but Google needs to know the card’s release date quickly to keep it.

A welcome shift in Wall Street sentiment towards Google

This is all welcome news for Google, which has had a rocky start in the AI ​​wars. Google, which has been pioneering AI technology for years, is said to have issued internal code red after the release of ChatGPT.

Last month, Microsoft held a sophisticated press conference at its Seattle headquarters to launch the Microsoft Bings ChatGPT integration. Overall, the stock is up 10.3% since the OpenAI partnership was announced.

By comparison, the launch of Google’s Bard feature was a disaster. His video that launched included an inaccurate answer, which was a costly mistake. Thanks to this error, Google’s stock price lost more than $100 billion from him.

What else could affect Google’s stock price?

The conglomerate is expected to announce first quarter earnings at the end of April. Early estimates point to positive earnings for Google, with Zacks forecasting full-year earnings at $246.7 billion, an increase of 5.48%.

Google may be planning for clear skies, but clouds may be on the horizon. The Supreme Court is set to rule on Gonzalez v. Google. This could remove Section 230, the decades-old legal protection against third-party liability, from across Big Tech.

If the ruling doesn’t go in Google’s favor, billions of dollars could be spent in a tangle of class-action lawsuits from plaintiffs seeking damages, and the stock will undoubtedly take a hit.

Rumors are also swirling about CEO Sundar Pichai and how long his tenure will last after Microsoft’s breakthrough in the AI ​​wars. Since Microsoft moved forward with the launch of Bing AI, founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are reportedly taking a more active role in the company.

Pichai has faced criticism for reacting too slowly to AI and since then his response has not been urgent. Some employees and shareholders have suggested it’s time for him to leave.

This could affect Google’s stock price — the CEO’s new installment is risky — but it depends on who it is. If Paige and Brin decide to take the helm, they’ll likely be welcomed with open arms, and Alphabet’s stock could remain unaffected.

Conclusion

Google may be a little behind the 8-ball when it comes to consumer AI, but the war is far from over. And this is the challenge of investing in technology companies. They can bring in big profits, but it’s hard to know who will come out on top.

Stock selection is particularly difficult for investors. Luckily, there is another way.

