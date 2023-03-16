NHS should not use fear of technology risk to avoid adopting innovation





Health services must not let fear of technological innovation slow down the pace of change, said Dr Tim Ferriss, National Director of Transformation, NHS England, on day two of the Digital Health Rewired conference. said in his keynote address.

Ferris told a packed audience that the risk of change is the elephant in the room.

He said: Many very smart people could spend hours listing the potential risks of this change, but the risks of not changing what is it?

“But the risk of not changing for the NHS is significant. I would love to see more people reminding[others]about counterfactuals and talking about change.

An aging population exacerbating capacity issues means that the NHS will not be able to provide the same level of care in the future without the use of AI and other technologies that save clinicians and administrators time. He added that it means

Investing in prevention and public health solutions is a key part of this process and can significantly reduce health disparities, he said.

To give one example, the NHS now offers 60% of secondary prevention to people with known cardiovascular disease, he said. If he scaled this up to 80%, he would have 8,500 fewer heart attacks and 12,700 fewer strokes a year, saving more than 200 million people a year for health services.

Ferris also explained that digital innovation is already helping to facilitate communication within the health and care system, stating, “The share of social care providers today compared to 40% a year ago Half are digitized,” he said.

He added that the development of an Integrated Health System (ICS) could simplify interoperability and enable medical and social care staff to access the medical information they need wherever they are.

The Manchester University Hospitals NHS Trust has implemented EPR, replacing more than 700 systems with just one, Ferris said. NHS apps are further transforming the way people interact with the health system.

Simplified workflow

Ferris, who was appointed Director of Transformation for the NHS in March 2021, believes the central focus of digital technology in the NHS is on transforming health pathways.

He says: The biggest potential productivity gain for the NHS is using AI to reduce the burden of documentation. What is Plan B?

Ferris also said infrastructure, or commodity spending, where central government spending can provide leverage, often needs to be treated differently than cutting-edge technologies that are piloted at the trust level.

He said: The majority of technology spending in England is not spent centrally, but in trust budgets, where most of the innovation takes place. .

Later in his keynote, Markus Bolton, Executive Director of Graphnet Health, said that the NHS system would not prioritize the development of EPRs that work in hospital silos, but instead focus on community-focused health and social care across the board. We stressed the importance of making sure it worked. .

