



David Ramsay

Today we review some strong numbers about fans taking advantage of the new self-checkout technology in Miami during a game of the World Baseball Classic.

Red Bull F1 Adds Another Tech Partner Satisfi Labs, a recruitment app that verifies data with video tech, offers AI partner NHL’s animated Big City Greens Classic Magic Ink innovation partnership hits

The Marlins added five Mashgin self-checkout kiosks earlier this month ahead of hosting a game of the World Baseball Classic, bringing the total of seven units deployed throughout loanDepot Park to the first in Miami. A total of 125,000 fans attended, processing 8,000 transactions during the four matches. Brett McCormick reports.

Winner of Venue Operation Technology of the Year at last week’s Sports Business Awards: Tech, Mashgin’s unit will be located on loanDepot Park’s main concourse and will be used in five stands offering to-go products and hot food options. I was. Fans checked out in an average of 15 seconds.

Miami will host seven more WBC games, including the championship game next week.

Oracle Red Bull Racing has partnered with Illinois-based technology provider CDW. CDW integrates its products and services into race operations to provide hardware, software and IT solutions. CDW is best known in the sports industry for sponsoring his Shotlink system on the PGA Tour.

This is Red Bull’s latest technology sponsorship, as the reigning F1 champion boasts an impressive roster of sponsors in the tech space, along with many other top teams on the grid. CDW joins other technology brands such as AT&T, Cash App and Zoom to support Red Bull.

Recruitment app Signing Day Sports uses QR codes, automated tutorials and synchronized video technology to enable high school athletes to be legitimately evaluated by college staff through verifiable and largely indisputable video data. SBJ’s Tom Friend writes: “Some of the players say, ‘I’ll give you $100, or $250. If you list me at 6 foot 3 and check it out,'” he said of Signing Day’s GM. Jeff Hecklinski talks about other platforms.

Signing Day Sports, which relaunched on its own technology last December, is now used by over 500 colleges and universities. His three apps use overlays, side-by-side video data, and rigorous electronic protocols to validate recruit metrics.

Recruits have two options. Record your analysis at the signing day sports combine and upload it to your profile, or go to the field/weight him room yourself with your partner and shoot every drill to your exact specs from a tutorial on your smartphone. For colleges, there’s another version of the app where coaches plug in the types of players they want by position, region, size, etc., and are systematically notified when there’s a game.

Satisfi Labs, which provides AI chat solutions to sports franchises and organizations, has partnered with accesso Technology Group to partially help streamline automated after-hours customer service and communications.

Leveraging proprietary Natural Language Processing (NLP) contextual algorithms to enable superior understanding of fan pre- and post-match questions, Satisfi Labs’ AI Conversational Platform is used by all of MiLB’s 120 teams of Vikings, Predators, Deployed by LA Kings. , ESPN, etc.

The company found that AI chat freed up team staff for other tasks. However, the addition of accesso Technology Group strengthens our ability to serve our customers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The NHL’s real-time animated broadcast of last night’s 5-3 win over the Capitals appeared to be a hit on Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney+ and ESPN+’s “Big City Greens Classic.”

Below is a telecast comparison that leverages NHL Edge positioning data (puck and player tracking) to recreate real-life on-ice action. The real-time animation was produced in association with the ESPN Edge Innovation Center and NHL EDGE Innovation. Partners are Verizon, Beyond Sports and Silver Spoon.

The Magic is the new innovation partner of leAD Lake Nona, a planning community focused on the development of sports and wellness technology, now the official home of NBA franchise esports team Magic Gaming. 3-on-3 hockey league 3ICE, which used Sportradar for data analysis in its first season last year, will expand to eight teams when news season begins June 28 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. March 29, 12:30 PM ET – SBJ Live: Major League Tech: The Most Important Innovations for Baseball’s Opening Day

Get full event details >>> Send us your feedback: Contact us at Drumsey@sportsbusinessjournal.com.

Image credits: Marlins (Mashgin); NHL/Twitter (Big City Greens Classic)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportsbusinessjournal.com/SB-Blogs/SBJ-Power-Up/2023/03/15.aspx

