Google adds new AI tools for developers, businesses





Google has released a set of new artificial intelligence (AI) tools designed for use in Gmail, Google Docs, and other products.

Google has made it possible for developers and companies to test their AI tools before making them available to the wider public.

Google Cloud chief Thomas Kurian announced the addition of AI this week. These tools are designed to help users write and organize emails, create business documents and presentations.

The technology is part of a suite of recently announced tools that represent a major advance in AI development in recent years. Tools are built by feeding vast amounts of data into machine learning computer systems. Data trains AI systems to develop complex skills and produce human-like results.

The technology received widespread media attention last year after a company called OpenAI launched a free burning tool called ChatGPT. With this tool, you can quickly create human-quality documents.

Experts say such a system could be a game-changer for various industries and professions.

Some developers and businesses can now test new Google tools in their development and business activities. This tool allows developers to create easy, secure and scalable applications that use Google’s AI technology.

Like ChatGPT, Google’s AI tools are designed to create fully-written documents that can be used for a variety of purposes.

For example, an employee can enter a brief description of the type of document that the AI ​​system generates or creates. Tools can create a complete marketing email, training material, or business plan in seconds.

Google says its AI tools can also be used in Gmail to generate short email descriptions, personalize business communications, and take meeting notes as part of its Google Workspace services. increase. Workspace is a product used by billions of users with free and paid accounts.

Kurian told reporters during a demonstration of Google’s new AI tools that he believes the system could provide AI collaborators to assist human workers in real time. A video presented by Kurian suggests that Google aims to transform the work of marketers, lawyers, scientists, educators, and others with his AI in-house.

However, Kurian said Google remains “deeply committed to developing responsible AI. That’s why we’re here.”

Last month, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that the company had developed a new AI-powered tool called Bard. According to Google, Bard is designed to give you a better online search experience. Google now holds more than 80% of the global Internet search market, reports online data firm Statista.

Google’s announcement of a new AI product is the company’s latest move to compete for business by launching technology tools like ChatGPT. Companies such as Microsoft and Meta are also investing heavily in AI-related products.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced it would invest billions in OpenAI, which created ChatGPT. And shortly after Google confirmed Bard’s development, Microsoft confirmed plans to redesign its Bing search engine and Edge web browser with a suite of new AI tools.

Technology experts warn that while new AI tools can generate human-like sentences and other complex documents, the system can still make mistakes.

Bard’s demonstration error last month cost the company $100 billion in market value.

Microsoft also faced public criticism after some users said their new AI tools used in the Bing search engine had hostile and insulting results.

Brian Lynn.

Brian Lin wrote this article for VOA Learning English

the words of this story

artificial intelligence n. development of computer systems capable of performing tasks that normally require human intelligence

Scalable adjustments can grow or grow

application n.a computer program designed for a specific purpose

work together v. work together to create or achieve the same thing

to transform v. to change something completely, usually to improve it

to commit v. to make a firm decision to do something

