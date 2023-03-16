Microsoft improves Office 365 with generative AI tech like ChatGPT





Microsoft is bringing generative artificial intelligence technologies like the popular ChatGPT chat app to its Microsoft 365 business software suite.

The enterprise tech giant announced Thursday that a new AI feature called Copilot will be available in some of its most popular business apps such as Word, PowerPoint and Excel.

Copilot technology is built on a type of artificial intelligence software known as Large Language Models (LLMs). Researchers have recently improved LLM’s ability to better understand and respond to text.

The tech industry has been fascinated by the rise of generative artificial intelligence technology. LLMs are best likened to LLMs that can perform tasks such as creating images based on written prompts or extending conversations with people through a chat interface.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement: “With our new co-pilot for work, we are giving people more agency and making technology more accessible through the most universal interface: natural language.”

Microsoft is touting Copilot’s capabilities as something more powerful than just “OpenAI’s ChatGPT built into Microsoft 365,” the company said in an announcement. According to the company, Word’s new Copilot feature allows users to “edit and repeat first drafts, saving hours of writing, sourcing and editing.”

However, Microsoft acknowledges that current LLM technology can produce inaccurate responses, adding that “sometimes Copilot is right, sometimes it’s actually wrong.” For example, the company’s recently announced new Bing chat tool powered by generative AI sometimes returned responses containing factual inaccuracies and spooky dialogue.

Microsoft executives demonstrated some of the Copilot tool’s capabilities in an online presentation on Thursday.

Families can more quickly plan celebrations and generate accompanying PowerPoint slides that use images spooled from a person’s Microsoft OneDrive storage account to create engaging visuals. According to Microsoft, business leaders can use new tools to more easily compose emails and send business proposals.

Jared Spataro, vice president of modern work and business applications at Microsoft, said Copilot can scan all data from Microsoft Graph and act on it. This Microsoft Graph data helps Copilot’s underlying large-scale language model generate more specific and improved responses that are tailored to the individual.

Microsoft didn’t say specifically when the new AI copilot feature will debut or what it will cost, but it said, “In the coming months, we will bring Copilot to all of our productivity apps Word, Excel, We plan to bring it to PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, Viva, Power Platform, and more.”

The company added that it “tested Copilot with a small group of customers, got feedback, and improved the model as it scaled,” but did not name the customers testing the software. did not. A Microsoft spokesperson added in an email that the company is “testing his Copilot with 20 of his customers, including his eight in the Fortune 500.”

Jaime Teevann, Chief Scientist and Technical Fellow at Microsoft, said Copilot has passed several privacy checks and has been protected in case the software “is compromised, biased, or abused.” “Mitigation measures are being taken,” he said.

“Sometimes we make mistakes, but when we make mistakes, we deal with them quickly,” says Teevann.

Much of the excitement about generative AI comes from what appeared to be an overnight success with the ChatGPT tool released in late November by Microsoft-backed AI company OpenAI.

Microsoft said in January that it would offer OpenAI a multi-year, multi-billion dollar investment, but did not disclose the exact amount.

In February, Microsoft debuted a new version of its Bing search engine that includes a chatbot powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 language technology.

OpenAI unveiled its GPT-4 software earlier this week, touting the technology as a significant improvement over its predecessor, GPT-3, allowing it to generate more creative and accurate text responses.

Watch: Microsoft President Brad Smith Says ‘It’s A Good Day For Gamers’

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/03/16/microsoft-to-improve-office-365-with-chatgpt-like-generative-ai-tech-.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related