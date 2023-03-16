TikTok must sell or risk nationwide ban, says Biden administrationExBulletin





The Biden administration has demanded that TikTok be sold from Beijing-based ByteDance, and has rejected the company’s plans in front of US national security officials. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images hide captions

According to a TikTok spokesperson, the Biden administration is demanding that China-owned TikTok be sold, or the popular video app could be banned in the United States.

It remains unclear whether federal officials have given TikTok a deadline to find a buyer. Massive escalation by White House officials intensifying

This is the first time the Biden administration has explicitly threatened to ban TikTok. President Trump tried to put TikTok out of business, but it was stopped by a federal court. New demands from US authorities will almost certainly be met with legal challenges from TikTok.

Responding to the new request from U.S. officials, a TikTok spokesperson said the company was “disappointed with the outcome.”

Any acquisition of TikTok by a US company would require approval from Chinese authorities. For years, Chinese officials have opposed the idea of ​​selling the first global social media success.

For two years, the Commission on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has been investigating whether US data is adequately protected.

In response, TikTok pledged to spend $1.5 billion on a scheme known as “Project Texas.” This enacts a stronger firewall between TikTok and employees of its parent company in Beijing.

The plan relies on data management from Texas-based software company Oracle. It also includes independent monitors and auditors to ensure that neither company owner ByteDance nor Chinese officials have access to US user data.

CFIUS initially seemed happy with the safety measures TikTok had in place, but the deal was never officially approved.

But now, CFIUS has rejected TikTok’s offer, demanding that ByteDance sell the app it has resisted fiercely for years.

During the Trump administration, media affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party called the forced sale in the United States “blatant robbery.”

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is scheduled to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee next Thursday. This comes after a bipartisan bill was unveiled earlier this month that would give President Biden the power to ban TikTok.

Oberwetter said CFIUS’s request for TikTok to be sold from ByteDance would not resolve data concerns lawmakers have for the app.

“The best way to address national security concerns is to protect U.S. user data and systems transparently on a U.S. basis, with strong third-party oversight, review, and verification. These are already implemented. It has been.” .

A Treasury Department spokesman declined to comment. ByteDance did not return a request for comment.

