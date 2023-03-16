Campagnolo’s resurrected Hyperon tubeless wheels weigh just 1,240g but cost $3,150.





Campagnolo has revived the Hyperon Ultra name for a new climbing wheelset that claims to weigh just 1,240g.

The tubular version is even lighter at 1,160g, but the tubeless version costs 3,150 / $4,099.95 / 3,650 and the tab costs 3,350 / $4,349.95, both more expensive.

The Hyperon Ultra sits alongside Campagnolos Bora aero wheels and a Shamal endurance/gravel wheelset.

Hyperon is an iconic name in Campagnolos history and the brand says this newly revived wheelset offers lightweight construction, unmatched responsiveness and superior handling.

Unique carbon structure with a sense of luxury

It is a luxurious rim. Oscar Huckle / Our Media

Made in Europe, the Hyperon Ultra uses a combination of Campagnolo’s familiar and new technologies.

The Hyperon wheelset features Campagnolos HULC (Handmade Ultra-Light Carbon) layup and C-LUX finish, both technologies first introduced in the Bora Ultra WTO and Levante wheelsets.

According to Campagnolo, the HULC structure orients the carbon fibers at a specific angle when placed in a mold.

However, Campagnolo would like to point out that the Hyperon Ultra’s carbon layup is slightly different than the Bora Ultra WTO.

The point is the Campagnolo emblem next to the valve. Oscar Huckle / Our Media

The Hyperon Ultra is Campagnolo’s first rim to be manufactured with a single joint compared to the industry standard four joints.

The brand says this process ensures the carbon’s optimum profile.

The manufacturing process gives the wheels a super smooth, mirror-like look that Campagnolo calls C-Lux. This eliminates the need for lacquer and also saves weight. The rims also feature classy laser-etched copper graphics instead of stickers and paint.

The spoke holes are molded during rim manufacture rather than drilled after molding. Campagnolo claims that method results in stronger wheels.

Commitment to hooked rims

Campagnolo uses hooked rims on their Hyperon Ultra.Campagnolo

Campagnolo says the 37mm rim depth provides the ideal balance between climbing and riding faster. The rim width is 21mm internal and 27mm external.

Like all Campagnolos C21 rims (21mm internal rim width), the Hyperon Ultra is compatible with road bike tires 25mm and larger.

Campagnolo is sticking with hooked rims for the Hyperon Ultra.

The brand has introduced the mini hook standard on the Levante which is claimed to combine the benefits of both hooked and hookless rims.

However, the brand has not ported this to the Hyperon Ultra, as narrower tires are likely to be used, resulting in higher tire pressures.

The front wheel adopts 21 spokes of 2:1. Oscar Huckle / Our Media

The front wheel adopts the brand’s 2:1 pattern with 21 spokes. There are 7 spokes on the drive side and 14 spokes paired on the non-drive side. Campagnolo says this is perfect for the additional force exerted by the non-drive side disc brakes.

The rear wheel has 24 spokes.

Like all Campagnolo rims, the Hyperon Ultras use the brand’s 2-Way Fit rim design, making them compatible with both clincher and tubeless tyres.

Internal nipples look nice but need their own tools

The additional head is designed to prevent twisting of the spokes.Campagnolo

Like the Bora Ultra WTO, the Hyperon Ultra inherits Campagnolos Aero Mo-Mag technology.

This allows the oversized aluminum spoke nipples hidden inside the rim to be visible and accessible from the outside, allowing the wheel to be adjusted without removing the tire. However, you need specialized tools to adjust them.

An internal polymer sheet is inserted into the rim during manufacturing and wrapped around the rim’s carbon layup.

Campagnolo debuts Head-to-Bay system with Hyperon Ultra. This allows the rounded heads to fit over the spokes of the hub, distributing forces away from the spoke heads and preventing them from deforming.

slim and smooth hub

Slim hubs with matching copper-colored graphics. Oscar Huckle / Our Media

The hubs are noticeably slimmer in profile compared to the brand’s other offerings. Campagnolo says this is for weight savings.

It uses Campagnolos CULT ceramic bearings (Ceramic Ultimate Level Technology) and is compatible with Center Lock disc brake rotors.

Introducing the N3W Light Freehub

N3W Light freehubs are easily identifiable by their red appearance.Campagnolo

Campagnolo debuts the N3W Light freehub on the Hyperon Ultra. This shows his traditional N3W hubs have been weighted down, with Campagnolo saying they removed excess material to apparently improve the wheel’s responsiveness.

The freehub has 36 engagements.

Campagnolo says not all wheelsets will ever use N3W Light.

Hyperon Ultra is also available in XDR and Shimano HG freehubs.

Shimano Microspline freehubs will be available for purchase in the future.

