It is reported that Apple is experimenting with language generation AI





If not for the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse last week, almost every conversation in the tech industry seems to center around AI and chatbots. In the last few days, Microsoft-backed OpenAI has released a new language model called GPT-4. Its rival Anthropic has released the Claude chatbot. Google said it is integrating AI into workspace tools like Gmail and Docs. Microsoft Bing made headlines with its chatbot-enabled search. The only name missing in action is he ?Ringo.

Last month, the Cupertino-based company held an internal event focused on AI and large language models. According to a New York Times report, many teams, including those working on Siri, regularly test “language generation concepts.”

People have long complained that Siri doesn’t understand queries (including mine). Siri (and other assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant) couldn’t understand the different accents and phonetics of people living in different parts of the world, even if they spoke the same language.

ChatGPT and the newfound fame of text-based search have made it easier for people to interact with various AI models. But right now, the only way to chat with Apple’s AI assistant Siri is to enable the feature in Accessibility Settings.

In an interview with the NYT, John Burke, a former Apple engineer who worked on Siri, attributed the slow evolution of Apple’s Assistant to “clumsy code” and the difficulty of pushing out even basic feature updates. He also mentioned that Siri has a large database with a huge number of words. So when an engineer needed to add a feature or phrase, the database had to be rebuilt, a process that allegedly took him up to six weeks.

The NYT report doesn’t specify whether Apple is building its own language model or wants to adopt an existing model. But like Google and Microsoft, the Tim Cook-led company doesn’t want to limit itself to offering chatbots powered by Siri. Apple has long prided itself on being an ally of artists and creators, and we want to apply language model advances to those areas.

The company has been using AI-powered features for some time, although it wasn’t obvious at first. This includes better suggestions on the keyboard, processing on photos, unlocking masks with Face ID, separating objects from the background system-wide, hand washing and collision detection on the Apple Watch, and most recently Apple Music. includes a karaoke function. However, none may be face-to-face as chatbots.

Apple has generally kept quiet about its AI efforts. But in January, the company offered authors his AI-powered narration service and launched a program to convert books into audiobooks. This shows that iPhone makers are already thinking about generative AI use cases. I wouldn’t be surprised to hear more about the company’s efforts in these areas at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in a few months.

