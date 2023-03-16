Review: Udog Distanza Shoes | Road.cc





The new Udog Distanza gravel shoes are extremely comfortable, supportive and stiff enough for everything but full racing and there are other models in the range to cover that. A rubber toe cover also adds durability. If you’re interested in Distanzas, check out our guide to the best cycling shoes for on- and off-road use.

Udog launches Cima and Tensione road shoes in 2021.

The company has now expanded this range of Distanza gravel shoes, which are also very good.

upper

For starters, the upper is made from what Udog describes as a 3D engineered mesh. The weave pattern changes depending on where it is placed in the shoe, for example thicker for added durability and support in the heel cup, and a lightweight mesh for the rest of the foot to help you walk or pedal. It responds flexibly to movements when stepping on it.

The mesh is also open in other areas to promote airflow and breathability.

Distanzas uses lace on the closure, and from other reviews some people love it and some people hate it.

No problems with shoe laces. Ok, you can’t tweak the fit on the fly, but in my opinion it doesn’t perform any worse than velcro, buckles or Boa style systems except for very hard riding and racing .

Udog incorporates the (TWS) Tension Wrap System next to the laces. This is a system of TPU laminate straps that wrap around the shoe insole from one side to the other. Tighten the laces for a snug, huggable feel and a supple upper for a snug fit without pressure.

Climbing or exerting a lot of force was noticeably impressive, as the shoe never fell off the heel and was held in place by the overall tension.

The Udog also offers a relaxed fit. The toe box has more room than a typical narrow road shoe, giving you room to flex on long rides and allows movement when walking on a hiking bike.

There is also textured material on the inside of the heel for better grip when pedaling.

Only

The sole is also comfortable to wear. The arch has a flowing curve that is supportive without being too high, which can cause hot spots.

The sole construction of this model is relatively stiff carbon-reinforced nylon. In our hands-on testing, we were able to detect a slight flex, but if you want more stiffness, there’s also a carbon fiber sole option aptly named Distanza Carbon.

The sole features a 2-bolt cleat system with markings on the sole for alignment.

Along with the nylon sole, it also has a rubber outer sole for grip and protection. It covers the heel, runs on the outside of the sole and covers the front of the toe. Next, wrap around the toe area of ​​the upper.

It’s tough, very good at walking (and climbing) steep gravel climbs, and offers a bit of grip in soft mud should you find your way through wet fields.

There’s no place to screw a stud in the front like you find on many mountain bike shoes, but that’s not a big deal. Many gravel shoes also omit them.

size and fit

Udog offers 11 sizes from 38 to 48, but doesn’t mention half size or wide fit options. The shape is also said to be gender neutral.

I have tested a size EUR 45 which corresponds to UK 10.5 in Udog’s guide. I’m a size 10 in UK shoes. We found the Distanzas to have a good fit, snug fit, no heel slippage and plenty of room in the front.

Udog’s site has a full-size guide that includes corresponding leg lengths. All you need is a tape measure to get the ideal size.

worth

This standard Distanza model is reasonably priced at $160 (the Distanza Carbon is $220). Their quality is impressive overall, and they go a long way to justifying the price, and are far cheaper than the Rapha Explore Powerweave shoes we reviewed in 2021 (currently $295).

There are quite a few similarities in terms of mesh style upper, rubber outsole and nylon sole. The Raphas have a carbon fiber section under the cleat, but to be honest, I wasn’t all that impressed with the overall stiffness.

If you want a carbon sole, the Fizik Vento Ferox carbon shoes Nick tested last year cost $299.99, which is 80 more than the Distanza Carbon. Fizik comes with the Boa system for closure instead of laces.

Conclusion

If you want to put out a lot of power or ride really hard you’ll probably want a sole that’s slightly stiffer than what these Distanzas offer, but other than that I really can’t fault them .

The quality is excellent across the board and they are incredibly comfortable on gravel or road, short or long rides.The rubber toe cover means your investment is well protected too.

verdict

Spacious and impressively comfortable gravel shoes with a high-quality finish

Make and Model: Udog Distanza Shoes

What is the purpose of the product

“DISTANZA gravel/off-road shoes incorporate an innovative rock-inspired outsole that wraps around the toe and heel for improved durability, protection and a unique design,” said Udog. is included.

Built around a carbon composite core, the outsole features molded sticky rubber that wraps around the toe and heel to create a rugged look. An ultra-stiff carbon sole delivers the best possible power transfer, while an innovative rubber molded construction is designed with large lugs to provide traction, protection and unmatched walking comfort.

Like UDOG’s road model Tensione, the DISTANZA Gravel Shoe incorporates UDOG’s patented Tension Wrap System (TWS). The Dynamic System consists of a TPU laminated strap that wraps around the insole from one side of the shoe to the other. This unique system wraps around the metatarsal area of ​​the foot from instep to bridge, providing an optimal fit and unmatched ride quality throughout the pedal stroke. A hybrid lace-up closure construction provides 16 points of contact between your foot and the upper of the shoe for full support while riding, hiking or walking. The Distanza is also equipped with additional webbing eyestays for added comfort and closure potential.

Developed with comfort in mind, the DISTANZA is shaped to offer a roomy toe and deep heel cup. The shoe’s shape and light upper provide unique comfort whether you’re on an adventure, a long day in the saddle, bikepacking or traveling.

A hybrid lace-up closure system allows the UDOG to use a lighter and more comfortable upper material compared to standard cycling shoes while minimizing stitching. The upper is made from an innovative 3D engineered mesh, creating a material that is not only lightweight and comfortable, but also durable and breathable. ”

Tell us a little more about the technical aspects of your product.

Outsole: Nylon carbon reinforced rubber outsole

Hybrid lace-up closure system

Tension Wrap System – TWS

Roomy toe and deep heel cup

Heel pull tab for easy on/off

11 full sizes from 38 to 48, gender neutral

Evaluate the product for construction quality.

9/10

Evaluate product performance.

8/10

Please rate the durability of the product:

9/10

Please rate product fit:

8/10

Rate the product for size:

8/10

Please rate the product weight:

8/10

Please rate the comfort of the product:

9/10

Evaluate the value of your product:

6/10

Is the product easy to clean? What is your reaction when you wash it?

The mesh got dirty when I rode it in the rain, but after wiping it with a damp cloth, it looked reasonably new.

How does the product perform overall when used for the purpose for which it was designed?

A very comfortable gravel shoe that looks great thanks to the rubber outsole.

What did you especially like about the product?

Great fit overall.

Tell us what you didn’t like about the product

Not the stiffest sole, but models with carbon fiber soles are available if that’s an issue.

How does the price compare to similar products on the market, including those recently tested by road.cc?

The price is reasonable compared to the similarly spec mesh gravel shoes we reviewed.

Are you happy with your product?yes

Would you consider purchasing the product?yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to describe your overall score

For ultimate stiffness, you may want the carbon fiber sole option, but other than that, you can’t fault these shoes when it comes to comfort, fit, and performance. , competitive price.

Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg

What I Ride: Test Bike of the MonthMy Best Bike: B’Twin Ultra CF with the latest Bling Test components

Riding: Over 20 Years Riding: Everyday Riding: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trials, commuting, club rides, sports, fixed/single speed,

