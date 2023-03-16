Samsung Galaxy A54 vs Galaxy A53: What’s the difference?





Samsung has officially announced the successor to the Galaxy A53, the Galaxy A54. With a new design, upgraded hardware and a modern software experience, the Galaxy A54 seems like a great midrange offering from Samsung. How does it compete with the model Galaxy A53?

Here’s a comprehensive comparison between the Samsung Galaxy A54 and the Samsung Galaxy A53 (review).

design

Design is subjective and I personally feel the Galaxy A54 looks much more premium than its predecessor. It’s a big improvement over the Galaxy A53, which has a plastic back panel. Both phones he IP67 rated and are water and dust resistant. Despite being a smaller device, the Galaxy A54 is slightly heavier at 202 grams. However, the weight balance is good and you don’t feel the weight at all.

The Galaxy A54 has a slightly thicker chin compared to the Galaxy A53 (Image credit: Vivek Umashankar / Indian Express) display

Again, the Samsung Galaxy A54 has a nice screen, but it’s small. It has a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with 1000nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate, while the Galaxy A53 has a slightly larger 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with 800nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. However, the outdated Galaxy A53 seems to have thinner bezels around the display, making it look more premium when compared to the Galaxy A54.

Processing and performance

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is based on the new Exynos 1380 SoC and scores over $5 million on AnTuTu, while the Galaxy A53 is based on the Exynos 1280 SoC and scores around $3.8 million on AnTuTu. I’m here. In terms of hardware features, the Galaxy A54 is at least 30% faster than the Galaxy A53. On top of that, the Galaxy A54 also comes with faster UFS 3.1 storage, making the device boot up faster, resulting in significantly faster app downloads and app launch times.

The Galaxy A54’s triple-camera setup consists of a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro camera (Image credit: Vivek Umashankar / Indian Express)

On the back of the Samsung Galaxy A54 is a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP macro lens. The Galaxy A53 has a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. Obviously, there are camera settings that give better pictures, especially in low light.

software experience

The Samsung Galaxy A54 ships with Android 13-based OneUI 5.1, and the Galaxy A53 is also eligible for the same update. However, the Galaxy A54 will receive four major Android OS updates, while the Galaxy A53 will receive only three more Android OS updates. Therefore, the Galaxy A54 gets extended software support when compared to the Galaxy A53.

battery

Both phones have 5,000 mAh batteries that support up to 25W fast charging via USB Type-C ports, and you’ll need to purchase a separate charger for either of these phones. . With a slightly smaller display and a more efficient processor, the Galaxy A54 has slightly longer battery life than the Galaxy A53.

verdict

Despite being a smaller device, the Samsung Galaxy A54 seems to offer a more premium experience when compared to the A53. Looking like an upgrade, the improved build quality makes it look like a more premium smartphone in the mid-range segment with a starting price of Rs 38,999. It costs Rs 33,499 for the 8/128 GB variant.

