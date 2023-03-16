Robert Dineros’ Oceanfront Malibu Home Hits $21 Million Heat List – Robb Report





The classic crime movie Malibu pad has hit the market.

Located at 26940 Malibu Cove Colony Drive, the beachfront home made its famous appearance on the silver screen as the home of Neil McCauley, the thief played by Robert De Niro in the 1995 film Heat. His two-story residence, which is listed for $21 million, was designed by architect Ron Goldman and spans his 3,502 square feet with four bedrooms and his three bathrooms. Dissolving walls, walkways, and private terraces blend the facility’s indoor and outdoor spaces.

In a casual living room with a view of the outdoor patio.sterling lead

The exterior of the mid-century modern home is predominantly white with a decidedly minimalist design approach accented by structural lines. A skylight roof floods the interior space with light, complementing the living room and dining room to the left of the entrance lobby.The living room has a fireplace and access to an expansive balcony with breathtaking ocean views can. Off the living area is the dining room and kitchen. The latter is a chef’s kitchen with professional grade appliances. Meanwhile, the space’s open design offers him central staircases, upper floors and sea views in one space.

The informal living room is located on the ground floor and has plenty of space for furniture and your favorite books. To the left of that space is access to a secluded outdoor patio with wooden floors, lush landscaping and a floating staircase. The primary bedroom is located upstairs and has a private balcony with ocean views, a fireplace, and an ensuite bathroom with vanity. There are also other bedrooms on this floor, including one with its own outdoor patio.

Robert De Niro next to the expansive balcony on the ground floor of the house during the 1995 Heat.courtesy of youtube

The home does not have a separate entertaining space, but the spacious garage doubles as a fitness enthusiast’s gym. It’s packed with storage cabinets, a washer and dryer unit, and space for at least two of your favorite rides. Speaking of which, the newly installed Tesla chargers in the space should be helpful for those who joined the electric revolution. What is the last perk? The property is part of the Malibu Cove Colony He is gated and protected by security guards 24/7. Therefore, no one is likely to bring the heat to your doorstep.

For more information, contact Jane Dorian of Carolwood Estates, who maintains the list.

Click here for more images of the residence.

sterling lead

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://robbreport.com/shelter/celebrity-homes/robert-dinero-malibu-home-for-sale-1234818682/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related