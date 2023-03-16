Dr. Cohen on the use of CAR T cell therapy in early multiple myeloma treatment





Adam D. Cohen, MD, Director, Myeloma Immunotherapy, Director, in Medicine, hematology/oncology, Abramson Cancer Center, University of Pennsylvania, discusses the current state of treatment options for multiple myeloma and recommends early intervention for these options. I will explain in detail about the attempt to use it for line of treatment.

Two CAR T-cell therapies are currently FDA-approved for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma: ide-cel; Abecma). This includes proteasome inhibitors, immunomodulators, and anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies. This approval is based on results from the Phase 2 KarMMa trial (NCT03361748).

Following FDA approval of ide-cel for this patient population, the FDA is offering treatment with ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel; Carvykti) to patients with relapsed or refractory disease after four or more prior lines of therapy. approved. This approval was based on data from the Phase 1b/2 CARTITUDE-1 trial (NCT03548207), which showed a 98% objective response rate (ORR) and 78% severe complete response in patients receiving cilta-cel shown to achieve efficiency.

These studies show that patients who previously received BCMA-targeted therapy can still respond to subsequent CAR T-cell therapy, Cohen said. However, he points out that the persistence of responses can decrease in later settings. Additionally, the use of his CAR T-cell therapy in early lines of therapy has generated a great deal of interest in the field, explained Cohen.

For example, the phase 3 KarMMa-3 trial (NCT03651128) sought to investigate the use of ide-cel and standard of care regimens in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma exposed to the triple class. Fewer previous lines of therapy than patients in previous studies. In this study, ide-cel was compared with the investigator’s choice of treatment. These include daratumumab (Darzalex), pomalidomide (Pomalyst), dexamethasone, bortezomib (Velcade) and ixazomib (Revlimid). The primary endpoint of the study was progression-free survival (PFS).

Based on KarMMa-3 data published in the New England Journal of Medicine, patients who received ide-cel showed significantly improved PFS compared to controls, said Cohen. said. Cohen concludes that this trial demonstrates the efficacy and utility of ide-cel and may support future attempts to extend approval of ide-cel to less pretreated populations. attached.

Editor’s Note: Dr. Cohen reports acting as a consultant or advisor to Celgene, BMS, Takeda, Janssen, Seattle Genetics, AstraZeneca, Genentech/Roche, Oncopeptides, GlaxoSmithKline, Arcellx, and Ichnos. He received research funding from Novartis and GlaxoSmithKline. He has intellectual property licensed to Novarti from the institution.

