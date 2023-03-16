Photopass – Brooklyn Railroad





On View Christine Tierney January 20 – March 4, 2023 New York

For a recent show at the Christine Tierney Gallery, Victor Bergin installed a single work, Photopass (1967–69). Last seen in New York at the Guggenheim International in 1971, this pioneering site-specific photographic installation returns like a brilliant comet from a distant galaxy.

Photopass runs diagonally across the gallery space and consists of 21 color inkjet prints of the gallery floor, glued together with precision. According to David Campany (MACK, 2022), who authored the entire book on Photopath, this version is his seventh iteration of that work. In each remake of Photopass, Bergin references the following instructions, originally set in his late 1960s: A life-size printed photograph of the object and a print mounted on the floor so that the image matches the object perfectly.

Photopath was produced in one edition with a single artist proof. Campany says this unique edition is owned by a Belgian collector and Burgin holds the artist’s certificate of approval for subsequent installations. The steps that guide Photopath are incredibly flexible, and media and dimensions can change with each reinstall. For example, the choice of monochrome or color photos is not specified in the instructions. Perhaps because C-prints in the late 1960s were expensive and had limited color fidelity, he did not enjoy color photography as an option, and his first five installations on Photopath were created using black-and-white materials. it was done. Two of his latest, in Chicago in 2011 and in Tierney this year, were created digitally as color inkjet prints to reduce costs and improve color accuracy. In this way, the flexibility of Photopath’s language allows it to keep pace with technological changes. You can imagine a photopath with a yet-to-be-invented photosensitive gel installed in 2073. Another example of Burgin’s prompt openness is that the ratio of 21 units is that is not shown. square? rectangle? Trapezoid? Circle? It is very difficult to set up a Photopath that exactly matches the floor. Perhaps the 21 rectangular units provide the intrepid installer with a flexible buffer to correct the slightest errors made.

Today most large photographs are glued to a substrate before being hung on the wall. With Photopath, the substrate is horizontal, and this planar orientation aligns the artwork with home rugs and protective floor mats. In December 2011 Photopath was featured in the Art Institute of Chicago’s Light Years: Conceptual Art and the Photograph, 1964–1977. After the show ended, the Photopass was removed from the floor to reveal a faintly discolored rectangle the size of the piece. While the exhibition was in progress, the inkjet print obscured the floor from the bleaching effect of sunlight, thereby creating a ‘contact print’ of the sun.

Contact printing dates back to the beginnings of photography. The photographic paper was brought into contact with the negative, exposed and processed. With no optics involved, contact prints exhibit exceptional sharpness, and this sharpness led early modernist photographers to see contact prints as a stand-in for ‘things in themselves’. With the advent of smaller film formats and the greater light sensitivity of photographic paper, enlarged prints from small negatives became the norm, and contact printing retreated into industrial processes such as the production of architectural blueprints and computer memory chips.

Photopath’s black and white edition was made from enlarged medium format negatives, but the isomorphic relationship between object and photograph produced what I call a ‘figurative’ contact print. Somehow the hardwood, brick or terrazzo below seems to automatically be projected onto the photographic paper. This metaphor evokes the traditional practice of removing scratches from textured objects such as metal plates and tombstones. In Photopath snapshots placed on rough floors in early exhibitions, the work resembles a giant piece of rubbing made from compressed graphite rods.

Judging by a 1969 color image in the Company’s book, showing a photopass installed in the Museum of Modern Art in London, the black and white repetition of the work stood out sharply from the natural wood floorboards. When he saw his Photopath at the Guggenheim International in 1971, the black-and-white print happened to match the gray terrazzo values ​​and colors of the museum floor. From one angle, the Photopath was completely submerged in monochrome stone and almost invisible. As I moved around the piece and changed the angle of the light, the contours and surfaces of the photograph reappeared, perfectly visible against the sloping floor.

A few weeks ago I went to the Alex Katz retrospective at the Guggenheim and found the exact piece of the museum’s incline, just above the Thanhouser collection where Photopath was installed in 1971. Art Institute, no visible index remained.

The 1971 Guggenheim International was widely remembered when French artist Daniel Buren’s monumental “Curtain” painting sculpture (1971) caused a stir from the museum’s center bay before the exhibition opened It has been. I was completely unaware of this controversy when I watched the show. It was perfect for Jan Dibbets showed a series of his slides in site-specific color projected on a screen in the museum’s lobby. Just above the museum’s ramp, Michael Heiser positioned an industrial-strength projector to illuminate his slides of black-and-white lanterns of “real-size” photographs of giant boulders found in the quarry. . Further up the museum spiral, Robert Morris placed exercise equipment and floor mats in several bays, recording the encouragement to “do something with the ball, do something with the mat.”

Like the Dibbets slide piece, Photopath was unique to the Guggenheim. It was “real size” as Heiser expected. And like Morris’ recorded recommendations, this work required physical interaction. Viewers saw his Photopath on the floor and changed course to avoid stepping on it while climbing the museum’s ramp. or not. Judging by the vintage installation photos, the photopath was covered in dirty paw prints by the end of the show.

At the opening of the Tierney exhibition, we were instructed not to step on the Photopass. This ban divided the room diagonally, with viewers dancing in the middle of the inkjet prints on the floor. But there was a twist. From some vantage points, like the Guggenheim, an entire strip of photographs could be seen standing visually apart from the polished floorboards. At Tierney, however, from yet another location, only a portion of the photopath sunk into the floor, a foot to the left or right, and the work appeared. It remained recognizable as a matte inkjet print. This phenomenon created a dizzying “checkerboard” of visible/invisible, on/off sections in Photopath.

Tierney’s Photopass overlapped with the cubist and trompe l’oeil traditions of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s blockbusters. This expansive exhibition traces paintings created to “fool the eye” from the mid-17th century to Cubism. A few days after The Virgin opened, I went with Matt Mullican to the Metropolitan Museum of Art to see one of his favorite trompe l’oeil paintings. (circa 1890). Charfan’s interesting work shows his actual 4-cent stamp pasted next to the same stamp reproduced almost perfectly in oil paint. Chalfant’s stamps didn’t overlap like Photopath’s photos and floors, but I experienced a similar visual vertigo from this little painting.

Photopath’s trompe l’oeil verisimilitude is uncannily predictive of the computer-generated video and image-based work Burgin has exhibited over the past few years. Presented at his Tierney in 2020, his Young Oaks used gaming software to create a pair of images representing an empty room inspired by a painting by Danish artist Vilhelm Hammershoi. Burgin described Young Oaks as part of his larger “open project”, his Afterlife (2019–ongoing). Afterlife contains imagery that runs alongside text that tells the bittersweet science of his fictional allegories of romantic connections lost in the digitally preserved afterlife. Young For His Oaks, Virgin wrote that Afterlife proposed a dynamic interplay “between physical reality and the virtual reality of memory, fantasy, and computer his simulations.” How many viewers standing in the Guggenheim rotunda 52 years ago could have imagined that Photopath so accurately anticipated our modern obsession with “computer simulations” of reality?

