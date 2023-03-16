Get taupe glue.It’s the new Ferrari Roma Spider





Ferrari’s 612bhp convertible V8 supercar unveiled just in time for summer

Confirming Buddha’s claim that the sun, moon and stars cannot be hidden for long, the convertible roof of Ferrari’s new Roma Spider drops down in just 13.5 seconds. Afterwards, you’ll have plenty of time to stare and chew on the great problems of the universe.

One of them is whether it’s the prettiest and most attractive compact two-seater supercar on the market today. The Ferraris Roma Coupe is, of course, a superbly executed design with a dedication and celebration of the Italiana of the 50’s and his 60’s.

Indeed, a convertible is a better way to experience the sweet life that the Roma series wants to represent. Ferrari has gone to great lengths to ensure that its line of spiders carries Rome’s mission outside the city limits.

Much of the Roma’s slender lines remain coupe, but the rear is most evidently reworked to incorporate a new folding roof. Composed of a special weave and his five layers, it is the first time since his 365 GTS4 in 1969 that the fabric has been used as a roofing material on a Ferrari front his engine.

So Ferrari’s chief design officer, Flavio Manzoni, and team redistributed the overhang into a shape that wraps around the rear of the car, itself tweaking down to accommodate the softer roof. There was a need. Ferrari said it was using a technical solution deployed in the Portofino M.

This spider is exactly 84 kg heavier than the Roman Coupe. This is attributed to Ferrari’s new and very clever wind deflector. When deployed, this wind deflector rotates the rear seat backrests (except the passenger, of course) to a front-to-behind-the-head position. This in itself is as comfortable a solution with low turbulence as it is aerodynamic.

Ferrari also worked on the shape of the rear spoiler, adding a 5mm nolder to the windshield header rail and also added a new deflector that can be deployed via a small button on the center console.

This is the only interior change for the coupe. There’s the familiar Rome wrap-around dual-cockpit concept enhanced by its tall center console, which contains a neat nod to Ferrari’s open-gate gearbox roots and an 8.4-inch floating display. The driver of course gets its own digital display reflecting the current state of the V8.

And with 612bhp on offer, many conditions arise. I get excited most of the time. There are no changes to the same 3.9-liter V8 turbo as the Roma Coupe, the same 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox, a new exhaust tune for better noise, and the ability for him to do 0-100 mph in 3.4 seconds. It’s fine, just under 200 mph.

As always, Ferrari claims the Spider’s dynamic capabilities rival the Coupe’s, and features the latest version of the company’s supernatural Side Slip Control (6.0). Ferrari says the Ferrari Roma Spider is not only easy to drive, but also very dynamic and responsive. After all, as Buddha never said, performing a perfect drift is better than arriving.

