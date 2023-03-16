Microsoft announces AI-powered Copilot for Word, Outlook, and more





Just one month after announcing artificial intelligence integrations with search engine Bing and browser Edge, Microsoft announced Microsoft 365 Copilot. It’s a tool that works with you in a collection of apps like Excel, PowerPoint, and Word. In a blog post on Thursday, Microsoft said new AI tools will boost creativity and productivity.

“Copilot takes the first draft and repeats to save time writing, sourcing and editing. Sometimes Copilot is right, sometimes it’s wrong, but always ahead said Jared Spataro, Executive Vice President. Microsoft has written about how the tool works in Word.

Generative AI technology can create useful documents and email drafts, but it is also prone to problems such as “hallucinations”, plausible-sounding but inaccurate fabricated responses.

Now playing: Watch this: How to start searching and chatting with Bing AI

4:30

Microsoft 365 Copilot can also create PowerPoint presentations and Excel data visualizations with prompts, Spataro writes. Also, draft email replies and summarize long email threads in Outlook.

The Microsoft 365 copilot is currently being tested by 20 partners, but will be available “more broadly in the coming months,” Microsoft said in a separate blog post.

The tech giant also announced Business Chat, which uses AI across Microsoft apps to aggregate information and respond to and return written prompts.

When it announced the new Bing in February, Microsoft promised to integrate AI into more products. The company is one of many companies racing to bring new AI capabilities to their services. Google announced this week that it is adding AI tools to its Workspace app, including generative writing capabilities for Gmail and Docs. Facebook parent company Meta is experimenting with AI-powered chat in WhatsApp and Messenger, and Grammarly is launching an AI feature that creates email his messages, social media posts, and more.

In an email to CNET, Forrester analyst Rowan Curran said the ability to use AI to summarize or synthesize within commonly used apps could have a significant impact on workflows. says.

“Having the ability to generate abstracts of white papers into blog posts, and the ability to do so within core productivity apps, reduces the friction in integrating these tools into workflows. use them,” he wrote.

On Tuesday, Microsoft confirmed that Bing is using OpenAI’s GPT-4 technology.

Editor’s Note: CNET uses an AI engine to create personal finance explainers that are edited and fact-checked by editors. See this post for more details.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/microsoft-introduces-ai-powered-copilot-for-word-outlook-and-more/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related