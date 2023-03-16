



Entering the fourth year of the current generation, the Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class gets a small facelift. Dual 10.3-inch screens running the latest generation MBUX are now standard.

Spring has arrived and Mercedes-Benz is celebrating by offering incremental improvements to its 2024 GLA-Class SUV. The gorgeous little subcompact receives a beefed-up powertrain, tech updates and a minor facelift.

The revised styling starts in the corners with new headlights and taillights. The front bumper and grille have also been tweaked. A new Spectral Blue metallic paint and his three optional wheel designs were added, limiting exterior styling changes.

Inside the car, a set of dual 10.3-inch screens, previously part of the premium package, come standard, along with an infotainment system running the latest generation of MBUX software. Wireless his Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now available, and Mercedes added an additional his USB-C port with more charging capacity. The GLA class has two interior color choices, black and macchiato beige, while the more upscale AMG35 has four interior colors to choose from.

High beam assist, parking package, mirror package and keyless go package are standard equipment. Pricing for the new GLA class, including additional content, has not been announced.

new hybrid power

The 2024 GLA class is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 221 horsepower, driving front or all four wheels. It is combined with an 8-speed automatic transmission. A new 48-volt hybrid system and belt-driven starter-generator boost the powertrain and should bring the new GLA a little more athleticism. (Previously, at 60 mph in an all-wheel drive 2021 GLA250 4Matic he achieved 6.3 seconds.)

The updates of the more muscular Mercedes-AMG GLA35 largely follow those of the standard model. AMG adds the same 48-volt hybrid system. The headlights and taillights have been redesigned as well, and the dual screens feature the latest version of his MBUX software. On the GLA35, the Mercedes-Benz badge on the bonnet has been replaced by a Mercedes-AMG badge for easier model differentiation. The GLA35 also features an AMG Performance steering wheel.

The GLA35 comes with a number of standard performance features such as all-wheel drive and tuned suspension that enhance the driving excitement compared to the regular Mercedes-Benz GLA250. However, Mercedes seems to have dropped his 382-horsepower GLA45 from its lineup, leaving only the 302-horsepower AMG GLA35.

Associate News Editor

Jack Fitzgerald’s love of cars stems from his still-unwavering addiction to Formula 1. After a brief stint as a detailer in his group of local dealers during college, he knew and decided he needed a more permanent way to drive all the new cars he couldn’t afford. He pursues a career in automatic writing. Hunting down college professors at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee allowed him to travel the state of Wisconsin in search of auto industry stories before landing his dream job as a car and his driver. His new goal is to delay the inevitable demise of his 2010 Volkswagen Golf.

