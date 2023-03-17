Google finally ditched the Google Glass AR headset





In 2013, Google tried to stay ahead of augmented reality gaming with the Google Glass headset. Initially billed as a tech game changer, the $1,500 price tag and privacy concerns resulted in a massive commercial failure. But despite its belated success among medical professionals and first responders with Google’s 2017 Glass Enterprise revamp, the much-talked-about product didn’t really hit the masses. There was no. Yesterday, Google officially announced the retirement of its Glass product line.

According to a company statement, the headset is no longer available for purchase, but support for Glass Enterprise Edition will continue until mid-September of this year. Thank you for more than 10 years of innovation and partnership, he wrote Google.

Initially resembling frameless glasses, Google’s headset included a small rectangular piece of clear glass (hence the name) above the wearer’s right eye. A small computer system on board transmitted information through the prism. Users can benefit from features such as map directions, photo and video capabilities, and the weather forecast right in front of them while maintaining a clear vision of the real-world environment around them. Future iterations resembled the design of safety glasses and were often used in industries such as factory manufacturing.

This announcement shouldn’t come as a surprise to most people. The latest edition of Glass Enterprise almost four years ago he was announced in 2019 with a price tag of $999. Since then, Google’s main rivals Meta and Apple have poured significant sums of money into their respective AR projects. In 2021, Meta teamed up with his Ray-Ban to release sunglasses with built-in cameras, but without extended display capabilities. (Until recently) we were all about pushing the Metaverse experience through the Meta Quest headset line. Meanwhile, Apple is widely reported to be rolling out its own wearable AR/VR product line.

As CNBC points out, the demise of Glass doesn’t really mean Google is far from AR gaming in any way. Last summer, the company unveiled a new prototype of augmented reality eyewear, but has yet to share details such as release date, price or name. It probably won’t be easy to change to

