google cci: Google’s ‘castle and moat’ strategy is data supremacy: CCI tells NCLAT





Fair-trade regulator CCI on Thursday argued that Google had established digital data hegemony and called for a market space of “free, fair and open competition.” Closing the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI’s) Court of Appeals NCLAT debate on his Google, Deputy N Venkataraman said a freer market for all players would be a “walled garden” approach for internet giants.

On October 20 last year, CCI fined Google Rs 1,337.76 crore for anti-competitive practices related to Android mobile devices. Regulators have also ordered internet giants to stop and end various unfair business practices.

This ruling is being contested in the National Court of Appeals for the Corporation Law (NCLAT).

Venkataraman filed on Thursday that Google used its money-making search engine as a “castle” and the remaining other apps as “moats” to play a defensive role. This “castle and moat” strategy is data supremacy. In other words, large market players tend to get bigger and smaller, while smaller entrants struggle to achieve their critical mass of users and user data.

According to him, data capture and deployment is exploited and monetized as advertising revenue. If choice is the guiding principle of competition law, Google’s hegemony reduces both choice and competition.

Venkataraman said the implementation of the corrective actions taken by CCI would go a long way towards enabling a freer market for all players, and would be fully in sync with the principles of free competition rather than Google’s “walled garden” approach. I stressed that it would happen.

Find a story that interests you Google’s abuse of control has been proven to all standards set under Article 4 of the Competition Law for mandatory pre-installation, premier placements and core app bundling. increase. He said such practices result in unfair conditions and the imposition of additional obligations. He also noted that the app partnership has enabled Google to use his dominant position in one related market to enter and protect other related markets.

Venkataraman said in the filing that large data gateways like GST and UPI hold data on tens of millions of individuals and entities and are operated by public authorities for the public good. says there is.

However, with respect to private companies engaged in digital business where there is a steady and unstoppable flow of data and traffic, the same is well tailored to the sole interests of these companies. Competition law, he argued, was one of the key pillars in the democratization of data and achieving the objectives of the greatest benefit to the greatest number.

NCLAT began its Android hearing on February 15, as directed by the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has directed NCLAT to decide on the appeal by 31 March.

On January 4, another NCLAT bench issued a notice directing Google’s petition to pay 10% of the Rs 133.7 billion fine imposed by CCI. It refused to abide by the CCI’s order and took the issue to a final hearing on April 3, 2023.

Google challenged this to the Supreme Court, which also refused to uphold the CCI’s order, but directed NCLAT to decide on Google’s appeal by March 31.

