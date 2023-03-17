Google Warns Samsung and Pixel Phone Owners About 18 Disastrous Exploits





Google has warned owners of some Samsung, Vivo and Pixel phones that a series of exploits will allow malicious parties to compromise their devices simply by knowing their phone number. The owner will not notice it.

In a blog post, Project Zero, Google’s internal team of cybersecurity experts and analysts, describes 18 different potential exploits on some phones that use Samsung’s Exynos modems. increase. These exploits are so severe that they should be treated as zero-day vulnerabilities (indicating that they should be fixed immediately). Four of these exploits require an attacker to have just the right phone number in order to access data to and from the device’s modem, including phone calls and text messages.

According to TechCrunchnoted, the other 14 exploits require more effort to expose the vulnerability, so don’t worry too much.

Owners of affected devices should install future security updates as soon as possible, but it’s up to phone manufacturers to decide when to release software patches for their devices. In the meantime, Google says device owners can avoid being targeted by these exploits by turning off Wi-Fi calling for her and Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE) for him in the device settings. It says it can be done.

In a blog post, Google listed which phones use Exynos modems. I inadvertently admit that Google’s premium Pixel phones have used Samsung modems for years. The list also includes a few wearables and cars that use specific modems.

Samsung phones including premium Galaxy S22 series, mid-range M33, M13, M12, A71, A53 series and affordable A33, A21, A13, A12, A04 series. Vivo mobile devices including S16, S15, S6, X70, X60, and X30 series. Google’s premium Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series devices (at least 1 of the 4 most severe vulnerabilities were fixed in the March security update). All wearable W920 chipsets using Exynos. All vehicles using the Exynos Auto T5123 chipset.

Google reported its findings of these exploits to affected phone makers in late 2022 and early 2023, the blog post said. However, the Project Zero team broke its normal practice of disclosing all exploits after a period of time after reporting them to affected companies, and due to their ongoing severity, he has identified four other vulnerabilities. We have carefully chosen not to disclose.

Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/google-warns-samsung-and-pixel-phone-owners-about-18-dire-exploits/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related