Google, Pfizer, Chobani and Other Leading Companies Pledge to Pair Afghan Refugees and Veterans as Mentors





Chobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya founded the Tent Partnership for Refugees in 2016.

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Major companies have pledged to increase the number of military veterans and to employ refugees to make the United States a new home. By sharing their experiences, we hope to bring together veterans who can invest more in their success.

Google, Cisco, Hilton and 13 other major companies announced Thursday that they are partnering with three nonprofits. Hire Our Hero, the Afghan American Foundation, Tent Partnerships for Refugees, a nonprofit founded by Chobani billionaire Hamdi Ulukayat, has provided guidance to at least 1,500 people. Afghan refugees for the next three years. The program is part of Tents’ efforts to connect refugees to jobs.

Chobani CEO Ulukaya said at a press conference on Thursday that mentoring and hiring refugees helps both businesses and workers. higher than that of regular employees. It’s simple. This is good for business productivity, culture, innovation and reliability, he says, Ulukaya.

Participating companies will pair employed veterans, military spouses and allies of all ages and seniority levels with at least 50 Afghan refugees over the next three years, professional networking and developing, interviewing skills. Provide one-on-one career support, including training and resumes for cover letter advice, aiming to reach about half of Tents’ goal of mentoring at least 1,500 refugees. After Thursday’s press conference, more companies have already asked to participate, Tent’s vice president, Scarlet Cronin, told her Forbes.

Veterans are natural allies for refugees, says Cronin. A mentor is often a natural spokesperson and someone interested in furthering that need. [specific] community. For many veterans, there is a natural bond that already exists in Afghan communities.

Program leaders say it gives veterans a chance to give back to refugees who may have helped the U.S. military in the past.allow [companies and veterans] Coming with people who looked after us very honestly [former] Hiring Our Heroes Executive Director Elizabeth O’Brien said:

The first pledge includes commitments by 16 companies to pair refugees and veterans as mentors. They include American Airlines, Bain & Co., Chobani, Cisco, Hilton, Merck, SAP, Starbucks and others.

The mentorship program follows a series of commitments last September by 45 companies, including Amazon, PepsiCo and Marriott, to employ more than 22,000 refugees over the next three years. The United States has hosted about 90,000 Afghan refugees since Kabul fell in August 2021, VA Secretary Dennis McDonagh said at a press conference. As of mid-2022, the total number of refugees in the world has risen from 27 million six months ago to over 32.5 million, according to UNHCRup.

Ulukaya, an immigrant from Turkey who founded Tent in 2016, has been a leading force in campaigns to hire refugees and veterans, and has brought attacks and threats to him and his company over the years. In 2016, customers threatened to boycott Chobani on social media after Ulukaya, a long-time refugee employer at the company, began supporting Chobani’s practices, the CEO said, adding that about 5% of his maker’s workforce had lost their yogurt. Said to be a veteran.

Like refugees, veterans often struggle to advance in their careers and find jobs that match their qualifications, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs outlines. Whether returning to work or preparing to enter the workforce, veterans can struggle with the lack of structures they once had in the military. It’s a natural partnership, O’Brien said. Both often face difficulties finding jobs, getting promoted, and transferring their skills to the corporate world.

