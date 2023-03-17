Microsoft and Google are bringing AI to Word, PowerPoint, Google Docs, and other apps





Microsoft is adding new AI capabilities to popular apps like Word, PowerPoint, and Excel. A new set of tools called Microsoft 365 Copilot lets you create PowerPoint decks or summarize meeting recordings with short prompts.

According to the company, Copilot runs on the same underlying AI technology as ChatGPT, the popular viral chatbot, and is being tested with several business partners before being widely released to all users in the coming months. increase.

Image showing Copilot creating a PowerPoint presentation based on a simple prompt.microsoft

In a livestreamed announcement on Thursday, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said today we are at the beginning of a new era of computing. Nadella says Microsoft’s new AI products will take the hassle out of mundane tasks and jobs and help you rediscover the joy of creation.

ChatGPT has grabbed the world’s attention in recent months, but Microsoft is pushing this exciting and controversial technology even further into the mainstream. By integrating this into Office 365, Microsoft puts generative AI tools in front of his billion-plus users and has the potential to reshape how a broad workforce around the world communicates with each other. Google, which is fiercely competing with Microsoft in bringing AI to the masses, has announced similar integration of his AI productivity tools into its workspace suite of apps such as Gmail and Google Docs.

New tools are full of potential to save people time by streamlining mundane tasks, from summarizing meeting notes to calculating numbers in spreadsheets, but AI technology is also full of drawbacks. At the very least, it takes a lot of practice and human oversight to properly use this new generation of AI-powered software.

Microsoft executives acknowledged the limitations of the new Copilot tool during Thursday’s demo.

Jared Spataro, Microsoft’s corporate vice president of modern work and business applications, said that sometimes Copilot works. Otherwise it is usefully wrong.

During the 40-minute demo, Microsoft shared details of its new Copilot tool. It showcased how this software enables people to use natural language and how it can be combined with information about the user (files, emails, spreadsheets) to improve the behavior of the app. . In the demo, Microsoft gave some really impressive examples of this. It has the ability to capture key meeting topics from recordings and minutes, and the ability to create engaging PowerPoint presentations based on simple prompts. Copilot can also analyze Excel data and sort emails in Outlook to highlight what you want to read.

You can also ask your new Virtual Office Assistant for help. Chatbots pull from AI models, Microsoft 365 apps, and users’ personal data such as calendars, documents, meetings, and contacts. One demo video released by Microsoft on Thursday showed an example of a user asking a chatbot to prepare for an upcoming meeting. The AI-powered assistant responded with a bulleted list of project and HR updates. For example, Team Update: Matthew is back from maternity leave and Sales Update: New contract is finalized.

How all this works in the real world depends on how well users adapt to new AI capabilities. Microsoft is currently rolling out Copilot to a select number of customers and has not yet announced a timeframe for a large-scale release.

There’s no denying that day-to-day office work is filled with boredom. Not many people enjoy the pleasure of summarizing meeting minutes, manipulating numbers in spreadsheets, or formulating boilerplate business notes. Microsoft’s pitch is that you should let AI do the work.

But as the name Copilot suggests, Microsoft is marketing the tool as an assistant. It can take a lot of guidance, editing, and oversight to let Copilot take over some of your office work, like using ChatGPT to write your cover letter. The new tools can pull information from existing files, so it’s not blind work, but it’s still important to read back what Copilot wrote to find out the facts.

So using a copilot becomes a skill that must be mastered. Just like how you had to learn how to use Excel, Word, or PowerPoint. You don’t have to look up Excel formulas or keep an eye out for designs, and to ask Copilot to do these things, in a certain way he learns how to interact with Copilot and learns the correct language of prompts and the correct language of the system. You should understand the limits. This is probably easier than PowerPoint’s Ace, but I’m not sure how much easier yet.

Interestingly, the need for something like Copilot also presents some shortcomings of Microsoft’s existing tools. According to Sumit Chauhan, corporate vice president of Microsoft’s office products group, Copilot helps people get more out of Microsoft technologies that are too complex to take full advantage of.

The average person uses less than 10% of what PowerPoint can do, Chauhan said in Thursday’s presentation. Copilot unlocks the remaining 90% of him.

But it’s absurd to think that AI-powered apps from Microsoft and Google are already good enough to take over white-collar office jobs. At best, these tools help office workers work faster and brainstorm new ideas. As we’ve seen on ChatGPT, from simple questions such as movie show times to how the tone rapidly changes from friendly assistant to free-spirited lover, ChatGPT’s public struggles can be managed by the most advanced AI app. even, it can still mess up a lot.

New tools from Microsoft are no exception. Even from Copilot’s sophisticated demo, it was clear that the average user would have to adjust the output of her AI to make sure it was appropriate to send to her boss.

And there are bigger concerns than looking ridiculous in front of your boss. Researchers have issued warnings that generative AI tools can output sexist, racist, or politically biased content. From a privacy standpoint, tech companies use the data they collect about you to train these AI systems. Those concerns didn’t go away when Platformer reported this week that Microsoft had fired the ethics and social team responsible for raising concerns about the deployment of new AI products.

In response to a question from Vox about concerns about the exclusion of its ethics and social team, Microsoft has committed hundreds of people across the company to addressing these issues, including a growing dedicated and responsible AI team. I said there are people.

Given these limitations and concerns, it makes sense that Microsoft is doing a small rollout of these new tools. The company is currently testing with 20 corporate customers, including eight Fortune 500 companies, to get feedback and improve the product.

Inevitably, the fact that Microsoft and Google are now racing to release AI-powered office software raises some questions about the nature of the work itself. These new AI tools theoretically remove some of the tedious aspects of work. Microsoft executives used terms such as torture many times throughout the presentation. But why do people do such boring things in the first place? And how much value do those chores actually bring to the world?

Using AI to create more emails and slides can also create more tedium for those who need to read them. But that’s not how Microsoft wants you to think.

Copilot can separate the signal from the noise and go back hours, says Microsoft’s Chauhan. But what if we allow it to add noise?

One of ChatGPT’s main drawbacks is that it can be banal and redundant. Some users complain that using it to write an essay or draft a story will get you a B-level student job. In a professional setting this means that if someone wants to improve their B-level work, they have to spend time editing.

Until more people give it a try, it’s too early to tell if these new AI-powered office tools will have any net effect. But early evidence points to the idea that Microsoft’s new AI tool suite is called Copilot, not his Autopilot. The reason is that you need a lot of guidance from the good old humans.

