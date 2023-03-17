Google Cloud strengthens financial services security





Google has partnered with the Financial Services Information Security and Analysis Center’s (FS-ISAC) Critical Provider Program, becoming the first and only major cloud provider to join the group. The new collaboration, announced Thursday, aims to strengthen financial services supply chain security by providing resources and services to defenders and leaders within the industry.

FS-ISAC members are consulted through the Google Cybersecurity Action Team. According to David Stone, solutions consultant in his Office of CISO at Google Cloud, the team is made up of former industry CISOs and his global leaders who have a deep understanding of the financial ecosystem and the security challenges it faces. It has been.

The FS-ISAC Consortium describes itself as “the only global cyber intelligence sharing community dedicated to financial services”. This global organization represents his 7,000 member financial firms in 70 countries.

The tech giant also provides real-time incident response advisories while sharing first-hand threat intelligence with community members, including unique insights from Threat Horizon reports.

“We recognize that the financial industry is a complex ecosystem. While Google has worked hard to strengthen our security defenses, our partnership with FS-ISAC will bring financial It is intended to strengthen the resilience of the entire organization.Ultimately, this should be demonstrated to the customer, to ensure the safety and reliability of the system in many ways,” Stone said. I’m here.

Cybersecurity risks to the financial industry have continued to increase in recent years, despite the industry being heavily regulated to protect customer data. In a February report, the U.S. Treasury Department highlighted several security challenges as financial firms increasingly move their operations to cloud platforms. While acknowledging the benefits of cloud technology, the ministry said the financial sector needs to work with various stakeholders to ensure a “safe and effective transition”.

Chief among these risks are incidents involving SolarWinds, Accellion, Kaseya, and Log4j, highlighting third-party supplier risks, said CISO and Head of Enterprise Cyber ​​Security at MassMutual. Ariel Weintraub pointed it out in his FS-ISAC Insight column.

FS-ISAC CEO Steve Silberstein said in an interview with SC Media:

“Providers like Google Cloud recognize their importance in the financial services supply chain and work to protect the sector. It extends to engaging key parts of the supply chain to reduce risk, the risk of the entire ecosystem.”

In August 2021, Google committed to invest $10 billion over the next five years to strengthen cybersecurity through advancing its Zero Trust program, strengthening open source security, and strengthening foundational technologies related to the software supply chain. announced.

Both Stone and Silberstein emphasized that reducing supply chain risk is a “team sport” and encouraged more providers to step up.

Silberstein said FS-ISAC is “in active discussions with several other selected parties” regarding participation in the Critical Provider Program, but did not name them.

Established in 1999, FS-ISAC was created when President Clinton signed Executive Decision Directive 63. The directive calls for “the public and private sectors to share information on physical and cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities, and the Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAC),” according to the FS-ISAC.

