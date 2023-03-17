Purple Innovation Special Committee Announces Coliseum Capital’s Rejection of Settlement Proposal Designed to Treat All Shareholders Fairly





The special committee’s latest proposal gave the Coliseum the right to identify half of its non-management directors

Coliseum continues to claim control of the company’s board

LEHI, Utah, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) (comfort innovation company known for developing “Purple” or “the world’s first no-pressure mattress”) (the “Company”) today announced that Coliseum Capital Management, LLC (“Coliseum”) has rejected the special committee’s latest settlement proposal filed on March 9. 2023. Coliseum owns approximately 44.7% of Purple, with the remaining shares held by public market investors (“Public Shareholders”).

“In response to multiple attempts by the Colosseum to acquire the company without paying an appropriate controlling premium, the special committee has sought resolutions that serve the best interests of all shareholders. About 55% of Purple continues to have influence over the company and a say in its governance,” said Dawn Zier, Chairman of a Special Committee on the Purple Board of Directors. “Unfortunately, the Coliseum rejected our proposal because the directors appointed to the Coliseum would occupy three of the six non-managing director seats on the Purple Board, proportional to their ownership in the company. We will continue to work to reach a solution that treats all parties fairly, including the Coliseum.”

In September 2022, Coliseum attempted to purchase shares in Purple, which it does not already own, at a price that the Special Committee continues to believe does not reflect the long-term value of the company. Just days after the Special Committee publicly announced its rejection of Colosseum’s proposed takeover offer, Colosseum announced at the Company’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “2023 Annual Meeting”) that it would nominate a competing director nominee. announced its intention to nominate Since then, the task force has made several settlement proposals to the Colosseum, culminating in a proposal on March 9, all of which the Colosseum has rejected.

The Special Committee’s proposed settlement included the following provisions:

Coliseum reserves the right to identify three of the six non-managing members of the seven-member Board of Directors. His remaining three seats will be filled by two existing independent directors and one new director who is a significant shareholder. In addition to Dawn Zier, who has already announced her intention not to run at the 2023 Annual Meeting due to other pledges, two current directors are expected to retire before her 2023 Annual Meeting. Coliseum managing partner Adam Gray will become chairman of the board. The special committee will appoint one of her current independent directors as lead independent director. Coliseum commits to a regular stoppage clause to provide the company with stability for approximately 18 months.

Purple shareholders do not need to take any action at this time.

Spotlight Advisors LLC is serving as strategic advisor, and Sidley Austin LLP and Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell LLP are serving as legal advisors to a special committee of the Purple Board.

About Purple Purple is a digitally native vertical brand with a mission to improve people’s moods and lives through innovative comfort solutions. We design and manufacture a range of innovative and premium branded comfort products including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames and sheets. Our products are the result of his 30+ years of innovation and investment in developing unique, patented comfort technology and unique manufacturing processes. Our proprietary gel technology, superelastic polymers, underpins many of our comfort products and offers a range of benefits that differentiate our products from those of our competitors. We market and sell our products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers and our owned retail showrooms. For more information on Purple, please visit purple.com.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION We are filing Schedule 14A, the accompanying WHITE proxy card, and other relevant documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with our 2023 solicitation of proxies from our stockholders It’s a schedule. annual meeting. Our stockholders are urged to carefully read our definitive proxy statement (as amended or supplemented thereto) and all other documents filed with the SEC before making any voting or investment decisions. Recommended. important information. A shareholder may submit a copy of the definitive proxy statement, his accompanying WHITE proxy card, any amendments or supplements to the definitive proxy statement, and any other documents filed with the SEC by the SEC at its website at www.sec. Available for free from .gov. A copy is also free of charge in the “SEC Filings” section of our Investor Relations website at https://investors.purple.com/sec-filings/default.aspx or by contacting our Investor Relations Department. Available at [email protected]as soon as reasonably practicable after such material is electronically filed with or provided to the SEC.

Participants in the Solicitation The Company, its directors and certain executive officers participate in the solicitation of proxies from the Company’s stockholders in connection with matters to be considered at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Information regarding the direct and indirect interests of our directors and executive officers in holding securities or otherwise is contained in our proxy statement on Schedule 14A for our 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders filed with the SEC on April 1, 2022. is included. The Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on March 1, 2022, as amended on March 16, 2022, and from time to time to the SEC. Changes in the direct or indirect interests of our directors and executive officers are described in the SEC filings on Form 3 Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership or Form 4 Change of Ownership Statement. These documents are freely available as described above.

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements made in this release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements based on historical data are not intended. It does not represent our expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or projections of future events or decisions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, circumstances or results and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors. Many of which are beyond our control and may cause actual results or consequences. differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements are outlined in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2022. risk factors. 10-K/A Amendment No. 1 filed with the SEC on March 16, 2022 and other filings with the SEC. Many of these risks and uncertainties have been and will continue to be exacerbated by the COVID19 pandemic and the resulting deterioration in the global business and economic environment. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

No Offer or Solicitation This release is not a proxy statement or the solicitation, consent or approval of a proxy statement with respect to securities, nor does it constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, or to make a sale of securities. But no. In any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933.

Investor Contact: Brendon Frey, ICR[email protected]203-682-8200

Media Contact: Longacre Square Partners Dan Zacchei / Joe Germani[email protected]

Source Purple Innovation Co., Ltd.

