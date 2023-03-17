Gaming Technology’s Most Fascinating Advancement — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





It wasn’t that long ago that augmented reality was part of science fiction movies. You’ll see bespectacled spies updating key stats on their enemies, or crowds watching their leader’s hologram projected in front of them.

If you’re scratching your head trying to think of a game that uses this kind of futuristic technology, chances are you’ve already downloaded it to your smartphone. Pokemon GO is a pioneer in bringing augmented reality to the masses.

Augmented reality is very easy to understand. Retain real-world elements while modifying or overlaying digital elements. For Pokemon Go, expansion is very easy.

When you open your phone and catch a Pokemon, it looks like you’re taking a picture through your phone’s camera overlaid on the actual landscape.

No other game can use this technology on such a scale, but it shouldn’t take too long to arrive.

random number generator

Our next technological breakthrough happened a long time ago, but it’s so necessary for the gaming world that it’s worth highlighting.

A random number generator works by taking a seed number and running a complex equation to come up with a new number that is very close to being truly random. This is useful for any kind of game that requires an element of randomness, such as where NPCs spawn or where items found on the map are placed.

Similar to this, random number generators are used in all kinds of casino games. They help ensure full impartiality, which is essential in this area. For example, in a game of online blackjack, the cards are dealt randomly. That is, it must be shuffled first.

Obviously, no one is shuffling cards behind the screen. than that. A random number generator is used to simulate shuffling the deck. RNGs are also useful for locating where reels and wheels stop spinning in slot games and roulette.

motion sense technology

Our next tech pick has been around for a long time in the world of film and television.Motion sensors are often placed in the hands, feet, and joints of actors moving in front of a green screen. increase.

These points are then used to map the actor’s movements to create a computer-generated model of the creature the actor is supposed to be playing. Gollum from the Lord of the Rings trilogy is a great example of a computer-generated creature that uses motion sensors to create realistic movements.

What’s interesting is how motion sensor technology is being used in the gaming world today.

There are some games that allow you to understand things like gestures and facial features instead of using a controller. Instead of clicking to kick the ball, you can actually make the kicking motion with your foot and the game understands that input.

A very early pioneer of this technology was Nintendo’s Wii, which at the time was about to change the face of gaming. It’s not an exaggeration to say that not much has changed, but baton-type manipulation allowed people to move normally and play sports as if they were there.

