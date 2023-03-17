Samsung S23 Ultra vs Google Pixel 7 Pro comparison





Unlike some tech pundits, you can’t try every flagship smartphone on the shelf, but you can play with the big ones.

Mostly (and I know this ruffles some feathers), that means Apple, Samsung, and Google devices. We have three brands.

We have already compared the Samsung S23 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Spoiler: The former is a better device than the latter (at least for me), except for photo reliability, video capture, and ecosystem benefits. But both are great smartphones.

That leaves one comparison I haven’t yet come close to – to this day. The battle between Samsung and Google. Which device beats the S23 Ultra and the Pixel 7 Pro, and are they both better than the flagship iPhone?

Check it out!

price

Last year, the Pixel 7 Pro won my heart in no small part thanks to its excellent retail price for what is an undeniably premium offering from the big G. It is up to 949 yen for the 256GB model.

That’s right, this is a flagship smartphone that cannot exceed 1,000.

By comparison, the S23 Ultra’s 256GB model (there’s no 128GB edition for comparison) will set you back $1,249. Samsung is very keen to add discounts and generous trade-in values ​​to the retail price, so it’s unlikely to cost much, though.

As I type, they offer up to 750 for your old device (which is 150 more than when I bought it). Even if you don’t have an old device to trade in, you can still take advantage of the 150% discount. I do not have any questions.

So, these are refreshingly priced flagship smartphones, even though each brand takes quite a different approach to arriving at numbers that won’t drain your wallet.

Winner: draw.

design

This is the first point of our subjective comparison between the S23 Ultra and the Pixel 7 Pro. Undoubtedly, they look eerily similar when viewed from the front.

During my time owning the S23 Ultra, there were times when I really thought I was using the Pixel 7 Pro as my Android every day. Both have expansive 120 Hz displays that are slightly curved on each side and broken only by a tiny pinhole camera on top. The only noticeable difference is a slightly smaller surface error (the Pixel 7 Pro display is 6.7 inches versus the S23 Ultras 6.8). This makes Samsung devices slightly taller. The Pixel’s bezels are also slightly chunkier, but not by much.

The Pixels display should be brighter than the S23 Ultra, but the S23 Ultra is definitely a bit sharper due to its higher resolution. However, given that the S23 Ultra has the best display on the market, it’s a huge compliment to Google’s latest flagship.

As for the rest of the design, they’re both handsome, premium looking smartphones but the S23 Ultra just tweaks it for me and the Pixel 7 Pro a few points for its very vulnerable camera surround will lose

Winner: S23 Ultra (because of its beautiful display).

performance

Last year, when asked to compare the Pixel 7 Pro to the S22 Ultra, Id instantly confirmed that Google’s product completely wiped out Samsung’s floors without grabbing the latter.

But it was another time. That’s when the UK (and certain other regions) got exposed to the terrible Exynos chip. .

As a result, nothing separates these two in terms of performance. You’ve come to the wrong place to dig deep and benchmark something like this, but trust me – in daily use they feel the same.Even Samsung’s One UI ruined the party No more to do (after deleting the countless gigabytes of pre-installed garbage of course).

Considering the Pixel 7 Pro offers the most liberal Android experience, this is a huge accomplishment.

Winner: draw.

camera

This is the second subjective point of comparison between the S23 Ultra and the Pixel 7 Pro. As such, I’m not going to delve too deeply into the camera system. Instead, we’ll cover just the highlights and what you need to know.

They both take great pictures in their own right. While I still prefer images taken with the Pixel 7 Pro, the S23 Ultra has a few quirks related to its inability to reliably capture fast-moving subjects without tweaking settings and installing additional software. There is some problem.

The Pixel takes far more brooding and contrasting photos than the S23 Ultra, but the S23 Ultra tends to saturate colors, sometimes over-representing blue skies and green foliage.

Both have ridiculous zoom options. The Pixel 7 Pro tops out at 30x, while the S23 Ultra scales to a frankly unusable 100x.

Both phones are capable of taking crisp, reliable selfies, and the video performance (although not on par with the iPhone) is excellent on both accounts if you want to shoot something in 4K on your go-anywhere device. Excellent.

Simply put, there’s not much to differentiate between the two in camera bets but for me it’s the Pixel 7 because of my preference for image processing and the lack of need to tweak settings out of the box The Pro tops it all. Both devices have additional features tailored for marketing, but we guarantee that once you try them, you’ll forget they existed weeks later.

Oh, and now there’s an internet debate about Samsung and the moon. I honestly don’t know what it is, not a lie word. sorry.

Winner: Pixel 7 Pro (exactly).

Do they both outperform the iPhone 14 Pro Max?

This is a very difficult question to answer.

No, it’s not because I’m an Apple fanboy.

Ok, that’s because I’m an Apple fanboy.

I am trapped in the Apple ecosystem. This is my own problem, mostly related to my addiction to Final Cut Pro and my enduring preference for macOS over Windows (i.e. I want to keep my remaining hair and sanity).

This gives me a slightly skewed view of the device I’m pitching against the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Because, just as Apple smartphones are getting more and more sluggish, I rely on it pretty heavily.

However, both the S23 Ultra and Pixel 7 Pro are serious contenders for the iPhone crown, from build quality to performance to camera capabilities and all-important desire factors. , if you’re not well into the Apple ecosystem, consider both of these devices. Because you can save a lot of money in the process.

In answer to the subtitle question above, yes, both the S23 Ultra and the Google Pixel 7 Pro beat the iPhone 14 Pro Max. To fully understand that perspective, you have to be someone other than me.

final verdict

The Pixel 7 Pro set the standard for flagship Android phones last year. It remains my first recommendation for people who want an affordable, massively featured device that resides on that platform.

The S23 Ultra is by default the best Android smartphone of 2023 and I just can’t put it down. I can’t finish it.

This leads me to the inevitable conclusion. If you’re trying to decide between these two phones, you probably already know which one you need. This is absolutely the case for the brand you prefer. Since there is little to distinguish between these devices and the prices are very similar (thanks to Samsung’s incentives), if you’re like Samsung or Team It depends on whether you are a member of Pixel.

Which one?

before going

