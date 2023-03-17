RTIH’s Largest Retail Technology Article on LinkedIn — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Stay Strong, Keep Fighting: OnBuy Boss Cas Paton Talks Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

Cas Paton, founder and CEO of online marketplace OnBuy, took to LinkedIn over the weekend to speak out about the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

5 Retail Tech Questions for Beck Besecker, CEO and Co-Founder of 3D Cloud by Marxent

2022 RTIH Innovation Awards winner Beck Besecker, CEO and co-founder of 3D Cloud by Marxent, discusses self-service demand, metaverse implementations, and retail pioneers.

Amazon Just Walk Out Technology Debuts at Marymount University’s New No-Checkout Store

Marymount University became the first higher education institution in the United States to have an on-campus convenience store powered by Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology.

Saints 24 is located in the lobby of Gerard Phelan Hall on Marymounts Main Campus in Arlington and opened to the college community for the first time last Friday.

Customers use their credit cards at the entrance of Saints 24 to grab what they need. The technology automatically detects what is picked up (or put back) off the store shelf and creates a virtual shopping cart.

When people have finished shopping, they can walk out of the store without stopping to check out, and their credit card will be charged for the item they have picked up.

Food Rocket and Alimentation Couche-Tard grocery delivery partnership had disaster written all over it

Fast grocery delivery startup Food Rocket no longer exists, and visitors to its website are greeted with the message, “We’re closed. Thank you to everyone who was with us.”

Despite overall profitability, the company said it ran out of capital while struggling to raise additional funding.

Last year, Food Rocket announced a $25 million Series A investment round.

It said it will be used to expand its offering in Chicago and other cities across the country, enhance its AI-enabled software, and strengthen its team.

The lead investor is Alimentation Couche-Tard (ACT), which has over 14,000 Circle K and Couche-Tard locations in 26 countries and territories, including over 7,000 in the United States.

Through the partnership, Food Rocket was working with Circle K to explore ways for convenience store chains to extend brand experiences and offerings to customers beyond brick-and-mortar stores through e-commerce and delivery.

Meanwhile, Food Rocket will benefit from Circle K’s size and scale, consumer insights, marketing expertise, sourcing network and supply chain efficiency to expand its offerings into non-grocery categories and increase its purchasing power. It is expected to improve, reduce costs and increase profitability.

According to Brittain Ladd, a supply chain consultant and former Amazon executive, this was an accident waiting to happen.

Starship Technologies and Co-op Bring Robotic Grocery Delivery to Greater Manchester

Starship Technologies partnered with Trafford Council and Co-op to bring automated grocery delivery to Greater Manchester residents during a sale.

Also operating in Milton Keynes, Northampton, Bedford, Camborne, Cambridge and Leeds, orders are placed through the Starship app and groceries are curated by local co-op stores and delivered to customers on demand. .

Chris Conway, Co-op’s e-commerce director, said:

We are committed to exploring new and innovative ways to increase access to our products and services, deploying autonomous robots to provide greater online flexibility and choice in Greater Manchester. I am happy that I can.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2023/3/16/serial-returners-and-accidents-waiting-to-happen-rtihs-biggest-retail-technology-articles-on-linkedin-right-now The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related