Google Pixel Fold release date and price leaked! Pixel 7a will also be released





Foldable smartphones have taken the world by storm, and these devices offer something unique compared to common smartphones with the same look and comparable specs.Samsung has the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip Offering two foldable segments in the series, Oppo is also entering the flip phone market with the Oppo Find N2 Flip. It was previously reported that Google was also planning to step into the foldable smartphone segment with the Pixel Fold after being successful with his Pixel 7 series.

Several leaks have already circulated regarding the phone’s specs, pricing, and expected release date. Another leak now hints at the Google Pixel Fold’s price, release date, and expected specs.

Google Pixel Fold: Expected release date

Last year, the Pixel 6a launched in July after being announced at the annual developer conference. However, a recent leak revealed that his upcoming Pixel Fold could launch sooner.

The Google Pixel Fold could launch in mid-June of this year, according to a list of retailers first confirmed by 9to5Google.

The same listing also revealed that it will reportedly launch in Carbon and Porcelain colors.According to 9to5Google, the company is also planning phone cases in Haze Midtone, Porcelain and Sky colors.

In addition to the Pixel Fold, Google could also launch a new blue color for the Pixel 7a and Pixel Buds A-Series on the same day.

Google Pixel Fold: Expected Specs

The Google Pixel Fold is suggested to have a form factor similar to the Oppo Find N. In-inch screen with right-aligned selfie camera cutout. The leak also suggests that it will also feature his OLED panel with ultra-thin glass provided by Samsung.

A previous leak suggested that the upcoming Pixel Fold would feature Google’s latest Tensor G2 chipset and 12GB RAM. Additionally, it is expected to work with Android 13 soon. The list observed by 9to5Google also reveals 256GB and 512GB variants.

Google Pixel Fold: Expected price

9to5Google previously reported that the Pixel Fold could cost around $1,400. However, FrontPageTech has revealed that Google may increase the price of his upcoming Fold smartphone to $1799, putting it on par with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

However, it should be noted that these leaks are all based on leaks and unofficial listings and should be taken with a grain of salt. will only be revealed through official announcements by Google.

