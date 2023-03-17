Strong partnerships drive innovation in personalized nutrition





One of the fastest evolving markets is personalized nutrition. From customized supplements to the proliferation of wearables and home kits, and even the advent of smart-his toilets, these tools are optimizing health and revolutionizing nutrition as we know it.

driver

With many of the aforementioned one-size-fits-all approaches and a choice of more customized approaches, companies are launching new supplements, at-home kits, subscription models, and platforms to keep up with consumer demand.

As consumers use digital technology to track their every move, these real-time tools are a constant reminder of the vital role PN plays. The market is also expected to continue gaining momentum due to the targeted scalability of the direct-to-consumer sales model powered by e-commerce.

The global personalized retail nutrition and wellness market is valued at $1.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028, as shown by Grandview Research. I’m here.

But consumers aren’t the only ones picking and choosing. Companies are also finding the perfect match in mutually beneficial partnerships.

power of numbers

The most prominent trend among personalized nutrition players is strategic partnerships. Companies recognize that combining suppliers, research firms and other stakeholders to build his one fire her alliance is the key to conquering growing markets.

Personalized nutrition R&D initiatives include joint innovation, as personalized nutrition requires technologies such as data tracking and collection to capture individual health data. These technologies have enabled us to acquire personal health data, and through the accumulation of vast amounts of data, we have been able to establish personal health databases and standards. Therefore, many players are working with material suppliers, scientific research institutes, medical institutions, and other stakeholders to build personalized nutrition industry alliances, integrating research and development, production, and education. says the Research and Markets report.

Make the most of each ability

In fact, many companies are partnering with nutrigenomics start-ups to further push the market for personalized nutrition.

Healthy Cells & Panaceutics

Last summer, Healthycell partnered with Panaceutics to offer on-demand, personalized nutritional gel formulas at scale. Formulas are created according to the customer’s individual biomarker readings and ultimately predictive analytics.

Healthycell CEO Douglas Giampapa told NutraIngredients-USA that the company is partnering with FDA-registered and CLIA-certified third-party laboratories to measure micronutrients and correlate them with body conditions. He said the company offers at-home blood test kits to analyze epigenetic profiles. He added that they may also use a mobile phlebotomist.

Depending on the formula, each gel pack can have over 50 ingredients. This gives him a big advantage over gummies with lower ingredient amounts, Giampapa said.

IFF & Best Health

Another collaboration with IFF was discussed in a recent NutraCast episode. said it entered the personal nutrition sector by partnering with health and wellness company Salus Optima.

Together, these will enable consumers to understand their metabolic responses to food, supplements, activity and sleep through smartphones and wearables.

This smartwatch knows that yesterday you did this kind of exercise, ate this kind of food, breathed that way, and your blood sugar was that way. Why don’t you do some kind of sporting activity, why don’t you eat this kind of food, why don’t you drink this amount of water? So this is going to help people change their behavior, Carvalho told NutraCast explained.

Green Mountain Biotech & MeNow

Another example is the collaboration between Green Mountain Biotech (GMB), an ingredient company that develops and supplies botanical ingredients to the skincare industry, and MeNow, a biocosmetics personalization company that uses a deep tech AI platform.

Earlier this year, the companies announced plans to develop personalized skin care products by leveraging machine learning and TCM to identify new synergistic ingredient combinations.

Nutrition x Neutrogena

It’s not the only partnership that offers personalized beauty. Skincare extraordinaire Neutrogena and 3D printed supplement brand Nourished recently debuted the Nourished x Neutrogena Skin360 SKINSTACKS at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) show in Las Vegas.

Together, the two will leverage artificial intelligence and 3D printing technology to create on-demand nutritional supplements. Each Nourished x Neutrogena Skin360 SkinStacks utilizes the Neutrogenas Skin360 Digital Skin Assessment, which uses over 100,000 skin pixels to analyze over 2,000 facial attributes. The algorithm was developed using a database of faces spanning ethnicity, skin type and age.

Using Nourished’s proprietary 3D printing technology, SkinStacks are printed by combining seven layers of ingredients into one vegan, sugar-free gummy stack.

There are 14 validated ingredients from vitamins, minerals, superfoods and botanical actives available in various combinations and amounts. These ingredients are beneficial for a variety of skin health goals and needs, Melissa Snover, Founder and CEO of Nourished, explained on an episode of NutraCast.

Animal Biome & Felix Biotechnology

It doesn’t just end with humans Pet parents are choosing solutions that are also tailored for fur babies. Felix Biotechnology, which develops antibacterial therapies to treat drug-resistant infections, has partnered with AnimalBiome, a company focused on gut health in pets.

The two companies joined forces to tackle every pet parent’s nightmare: pet diarrhea. Through its approach to phage technology, Felix Biotechnology creates what it calls a chemical-free, durable and effective treatment against this harmful pathogen.

“Phage technology holds great promise in reducing the use of antibiotics in the treatment of bacterial pathogens, protecting beneficial microbes and supporting better health and wellness,” said Animal Biome co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Holly Ganz explained.

Globalization

According to all market reports we examined, North America is the largest personalized nutrition market. According to a report by Globenewswire, the region accounts for 43% of the global market and is expected to continue growing.

Research and Markets notes that the personalized nutrition market is highly competitive due to the large number of players as vendors with an international presence dominate the market.

Whether it’s in the future or around the world, strategic partnerships and co-innovations are a surefire way to access more opportunities for personalized nutrition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nutraingredients-usa.com/Article/2023/03/16/Strong-partnerships-drive-innovation-in-personalized-nutrition The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related