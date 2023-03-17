Microsoft and Google Unveil AI Tools for Business





There’s been a lot of talk about the transformative nature of a new technology called Generative AI, but some of its previous commercial uses were for formatting PowerPoint slides, summarizing calls, or creating to-do lists. It could be something much more mundane, such as creating a .

Many of the first broad applications of generative AI have made their way into the realm of the consumer internet, such as open-ended chat and more sophisticated versions of internet search. But this week’s announcement by Microsoft and Google about adding AI to the everyday tools of knowledge workers and software developers shows that common but highly profitable software for enterprises is becoming the clearest moneymaker. indicates that there is a possibility that

Looking ahead, Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella believes this next generation of AI will unleash a new wave of productivity improvements as he unveils a suite of tools on Thursday. . He added that the new features will take the monotony out of your daily tasks and tasks.

The new tools are colder than the vision of how generative AI will evolve and overthrow Google’s search engine, used by billions of people, but it’s also about how Google and Google will work to monetize their AI investments. It forms an important part of Microsoft’s strategy.

Microsoft has made a series of announcements outlining its plans to push AI into every corner of its business. The company pledged his $13 billion in partnership with OpenAI. His ChatGPT chatbot from OpenAI captured the public imagination when it was released at the end of November. A month or so ago, Microsoft also integrated his OpenAI model into his Bing search engine.

Thursday’s announcement cuts to the heart of Microsoft’s largest business in products such as its software suite, which includes Word, Excel and Outlook. Office products and related cloud services generated $11.8 billion in revenue in Microsoft’s latest quarter, while search and news advertising revenue generated about $3.2 billion.

Microsoft focused on integrating AI assistants, called Copilots, into its software. Business customers rely on chats in the collaboration tool Teams, documents stored in the cloud, and data already stored in emails on servers.

A new ability to work across tools, Business Chat lets someone ask for a customer update, scanning recent emails, meeting notes, and other information to generate a response.

The product has been tested by 20 enterprise customers, and pricing and licensing details will be announced in the coming weeks, Microsoft executive Jared Spataro said in an interview.

The assistant generates sample text, but Microsoft stressed that users should review the results and make adjustments. When generating text, copilots can make mistakes or generate irrelevant information.

It can also suggest feelings and emotions. One executive showed how a Word co-pilot crafted a personal speech to celebrate her daughter’s high school graduation. In summary, to say we’re proud of Tasha would be an understatement, suggested the model.

When Mr. Spataro demonstrated how to use his assistant to generate an email providing feedback on a draft of a blog post, the AI ​​tool realized that Mr. Spataro was impressed and made minor grammatical changes to the post. I generated an email to show, but I had no way of knowing if he was impressed or if the changes were just grammatical.

When asked about it, Spataro said he had no idea.

Last month, Microsoft withdrew some of its new Bings features because the chat was inaccurate, strange, and sometimes spooky. According to the company, the new Bing had millions of active users in its first month, about a third of whom had never used Bing. The company says it will experiment with ways to integrate ads into search results.

Microsoft is competing with Google and says its chatbot, Bard, will be released as an demonstration in the coming weeks. But Dan Taylor, Google’s vice president of global advertising, said in an interview last month that the company has yet to figure out how to monetize chatbots.

In Tuesday’s announcement, Google highlighted a similar path to profit from AI technology. It’s about embedding AI into software that companies pay for, and then selling the underlying AI to other organizations.

Google said it will build AI into its email and word processing tool Gmail and Docs, allowing people to create emails, job descriptions and other types of documents from simple written prompts. According to Google, with just a few clicks, users can adjust the tone to be more playful or professional, and let the AI ​​trim or extend the content. The feature will be available first to what the company calls trusted users.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, which sells software and services to other companies, said in a blog post that generative AI is a generational shift in technology and will be part of the transition from desktop computing to mobile devices. said to be similar. Using a system known as a large language model, AI can generate text and other media given short prompts.

Just as software developers flocked to develop applications for the iPhone, Google expects many programmers to want to build new AI applications and businesses. Kurian said he will offer two of his new products, the PaLM API and MakerSuite, to support the company’s efforts.

Google also announced the Generative AI App Builder. It is a tool that helps businesses and governments rapidly develop their own chatbots. The company also enables organizations to customize AI with their own data through its existing product, his Vertex AI.

Building language models at scale is an expensive enterprise that requires scarce, specialized engineers and supercomputers specifically built to handle the processing demands. Few companies have the resources to replicate the years of work that Google, Microsoft, or OpenAI have built these systems, so companies are racing to meet the demands.

Kurian said he expects this generation of AI to have a big impact on every industry.

Cade Metz contributed the report.

