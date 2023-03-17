WSU Tech president testifies at US Senate hearing on need for aviation training





Dr. Sheree Utash, WSU Tech President and Vice President of Workforce Development at Wichita State University, testified before the U.S. Senate Air Commerce Committee on Thursday about the growth of the aviation industry and the increasing demand for highly skilled aviation workers. bottom.

The committee, which includes Kansas Senator Jerry Moran, will hold hearings titled Strengthening the Aviation Workforce to examine the challenges facing the aviation workforce and to educate, recruit and educate workers in the aviation industry. , identified solutions to improve hiring, training and retention. at the Federal Aviation Administration. The hearing also considered opportunities to increase representation and awareness in the aviation industry, according to the website of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.

Utash was invited to testify by Moran, who has consistently supported efforts to increase WSU Techs’ aviation technology program, she said.

I would like to personally thank Senator Moran. With unparalleled dedication, he continues to advocate for the interests of Kansas and the nation amidst the extraordinary challenges facing this important sector. I am extremely grateful for the unwavering support of

In his testimony, Utash outlined WSU Techs’ efforts to support Wichita’s aviation industry through the National Aviation Training Center. The National Aviation Training Center has a strong national reputation, placing 92% of its graduates in high-demand aerospace jobs in south-central Kansas after graduation.

Utash’s testimony can be seen here starting at the 57 minute mark.

A rigorous curriculum and applied learning requirements have enhanced WSU Techs’ international reputation in the field of aeronautical technology, paving the way for student success and boosting the talent pipeline for Kansas employers.

Utash also pointed to several articles and reports showing a growing shortage of supply and demand for aviation workers in the coming years, and efforts to align education and workforce training programs with employers’ needs. urged senators to support the

We must foster more innovative industry, career and technical education partnerships that support student success and meet the diverse needs of students, industry and communities.

