How can technology impact the nonprofit sector?





At first glance, the sophisticated image of the tech industry and the granola-heavy non-profit world don’t go together immediately.

But there’s a lot of overlap, as technologists and nonprofit leaders alike gleaned at the IMAGINE: Nonprofit conference that Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced at its capital turnaround on Tuesday. In fact, the non-profit world can benefit greatly from the time-saving aspect of technology, especially given its potential for international implementation.

As most panelists pointed out, one big place where the two sectors meet is the world of data. According to Splunk Security Strategist Ryan Fetterman, nonprofits need to embrace innovation by evaluating and defining the elements that make their organization and mission unique. From there, you can understand your organization’s key assets and capabilities, as well as the data sources that support these insights. It’s where you can find the data your organization needs most.

Still, he noted that delivering that functionality from top to end-user is key to ensuring direct impact.

“If you protect information in such a way that it cannot affect the field, the results are lost,” says Fetterman. “Governance is important, but it only works when the complete chain from top to bottom is involved.”

Data is a big driver for the entire tech industry and crossover to the non-profit world. Still, many point out not only the data that is collected, but also how it is used. Mark Zimring of The Nature Conservancy, who is leading a project to monitor marine life on fishing boats, says his boat video cameras alone cannot solve the problem. As such, the Conservancy had to figure out how best to store and use configuration data. For the organization, it ultimately meant identifying the risk of the captain misreporting what was captured on camera.

“At the end of the day, having cameras on fishing boats doesn’t solve the problem,” says Zimring. “It’s about taking that data and using that data to do something else that solves the problem.”

For some, that means enhancing jobs that already exist. Chris Ford, CEO of Stop Soldier Suicide, says the organization is using technology to reduce suicide rates among veterans. The nonprofit does this by analyzing digital devices to find markers in the days leading up to suicide, such as changes in sleep behavior, increased experiences, and expressions of anger.

“We wanted to take these insights to improve our outreach and inform clinical care services and delivery,” said Ford. “And because we are already serving the most at-risk veterans, we are using that information as a test center to improve and enhance outreach and clinical care, and test data and technology insights. Did.”

This can extend beyond the corporate mission to a core component of most nonprofits: fundraising. As Nathan Chappell, senior vice president of DonorSearch AI, points out, in this day and age, organizations have more information than ever about who is donating and why. This brings us to the idea of ​​how to measure a donor’s connection to an organization: someone giving more money to an organization based on their values ​​and experience with the organization, rather than their wealth. bottom. For organizations, this means honing precision and personalization to donors. As for technology, Chappell can focus on what he does best with AI: real-time, large-scale movement.

“How can we help them do better work faster?” Chappell said. “That’s where technology comes in, and where this balance, this equilibrium, between art and science needs to happen.”

Chelsea Clinton of the Clinton Foundation says she uses data for everything in her philanthropic work. But in some cases, I feel like I don’t need to find and track more data that can hurt as much as I use what’s available in the right way. , means that organizations know what they are doing and what they are doing and use that to determine when they are the right partner to solve a problem. Alternatively, on issues such as women’s reproductive health, the answer may not be to track more data, but to know the value of what already exists and how important it is to women’s health and independence. do not have.

“For those of us who love data, I think we always need more,” Clinton said. “But sometimes we have enough data to know what the right course of action is.”

Still, this incorporation goes far beyond adding a few technical components and algorithms to an existing nonprofit. According to Samir Shah, vice president of software engineering at AARP, the future of technology and non-profit work is to find ways to connect these problem-solving methods with the day-to-day work of these businesses and overcome any resistance. It means that it is necessary to overcome

“We are breaking down the silos between technology and business,” says Shah. “They don’t see us as the people who brought in later. We’re sitting at the table and leveraging technology to solve business problems.”

