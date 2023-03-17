Government commits up to $3.5 billion to the future of technology and science





Nearly a billion government funding has been pledged for the next generation of supercomputing and AI research to establish the UK as a science and technology superpower. The government fully embraces Sir Patrick Vallance’s review of smarter regulation, ensuring it sets the gold standard of regulation for the industry of the future. The new Quantum Strategy, which he will support for $2.5 billion over the next decade, will pave the way for new investments, fast-growing businesses and quality jobs for the UK.

Yesterday (Wednesday, March 15), the Finance Minister presented the Spring Budget to the House of Commons, laying out a financial plan for the coming fiscal year.

As part of his statement, the prime minister turned words into action and pledged around $3.5 billion to support the government’s ambition to make Britain a scientific and technological superpower. , to help the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology deliver on the Prime Minister’s key priorities, including growing the UK economy and creating better paying jobs and opportunities for people in industry across the country.

The Prime Minister also announced that the government would accept all recommendations of Sir Patrick Vallance’s review of the regulation of new digital technologies. It is part of a government plan to provide a template that can be adopted worldwide to set the gold standard for regulation in tomorrow’s technology.

This week’s budget announcement follows last week’s announcement of the government’s Science and Technology Framework, which will help Britain secure the skills and infrastructure to lead the world in innovative technology. Backed by funds and projects.

Funds pledged by the Prime Minister will fund innovative science and technology start-ups across the UK, boost investment in research and development and drive innovation across the UK public sector to improve public services It is essential to achieving the Framework’s goal of fostering culture.

Michelle Donnellan, Secretary of Science, Innovation and Technology said:

This week we have shown that actions speak louder than words in our efforts to make the UKa a tech superpower. We stepped in over the weekend to protect the finances of the burgeoning tech sector, laid out a roadmap for regulating tomorrow’s industry, and pledged significant investments in our spring budget.

When I launched this unit, I promised to ensure that every instrument of government is behind our plan to foster growth through science and innovation. It provides the firepower to invest in public services and ultimately improve lives.

innovation accelerator

The Prime Minister announced plans to invest $100 million in 26 innovative R&D projects in Glasgow, Greater Manchester and the West Midlands as part of an expansion plan to drive regional growth across the country. The Innovation Accelerator Program is a new approach to helping city-regions become leading, globally competitive centers for research and innovation, helping them level up.

Through this program, regional leaders are empowered to harness innovation to support regional economic growth by pioneering new models of R&D decision-making. Local governments, companies and R&D institutes have selected 26 projects for the programme, including:

aUniversity of Birmingham-led project to accelerate new health and medical technologies Manchester Turing Innovation Hub will connect businesses to cutting-edge AI research and technology, strengthen productivity support in Glasgow, and advance manufacturing, space and precision・Medicine quantum strategy

The UK has been a world leader in quantum technology for over a decade, and a new strategy has been launched to build on this progress. The strategy will bring new investments, fast-growing businesses and quality jobs to the UK and cement the UK’s reputation as the premier place to commercialize quantum. Already home to the largest number of quantum start-ups in Europe and attracting more capital investment than any other European country, the UK has immense opportunities for quantum.

The strategy commits to providing 2.5 billion in public funding over the next decade (2024-2034) of the National Programme. This represents an increase in funding of approximately 150 million annually. It should give the UK an ambitious and globally competitive program that will be welcomed by the sector. Promote gender-based growth and help build strong and resilient economies and societies.

Sue Daley, director of technology and innovation at techUK, said:

The commercialization of quantum technology will play a key role in Britain’s ambition to become a global technological superpower. As such, the National Quantum Strategy has incorporated recommendations from techUK’s Quantum Commercialization Report to encourage allocating $2.5 billion in funding for key steps such as skills, procurement, market development and responsible innovation.

With industry and government working together properly, the UK’s current success in quantum research can be transformed into a world-leading position in quantum commercialization.

Reduction of R&D tax

The government remains committed to supporting R&D and recognizes the important role R&D and innovation play in the economy and society. From 1 April 2023, the government will introduce an increase in the relief rate for loss-making R&D-intensive small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Eligible companies receive 27 from HMRC for every 100 R&D investment.

BioIndustry Association CEO Steve Bates OBE said:

This is a huge boost for biotech companies across the UK to develop new medicines and improve patient care. Research-intensive industries are an important growth area for the UK economy. The Prime Minister said the UK taxpayer’s We are appropriately focused on helping.

AI Whitepaper and Sandbox

A new approach to AI regulation that focuses on applications of AI, rather than setting hard and fast rules for products with AI components, will be presented in an upcoming AI white paper. The new approach will boost business confidence, encourage investment, boost public confidence, and ultimately boost productivity across the economy.

A new AI sandbox has also been launched to serve as a one-stop-shop for testing how regulations apply to the future of AI, allowing innovators to bring cutting-edge products to market without being bound by the usual rules. We will support you so that you can put it into The government will also begin work at an accelerated pace to lead the way in clarifying the application of intellectual property laws on generative AI.

exascale supercomputer

The prime minister also confirmed an investment of around $900 million in new exascale supercomputers and dedicated AI research resources. Exascale computers are the next frontier in computing and the systems to be funded will be several times more powerful than the UK’s existing top he supercomputer.

The funding will significantly boost the UK’s computing power, helping researchers understand climate change, advance new drug discovery, unlock the full potential of AI, and benefit everyone in society and the economy. You can achieve breakthroughs that bring The UK will become one of the few countries in the world to host Exascale Her computers, attracting the best talent and giving researchers access to the best infrastructure in the world.

Web3

The budget also commits the UK to staying ahead of the future of web technology and maximizing the potential of Web3. Web3 is a plan for a future iteration of the Internet that embraces decentralization, open source applications, and blockchain computing architecture.

AI Challenge Award

The budget also confirmed that the government will award $1 million in prize money each year for the next 10 years for the best research in AI. Named after the world’s first stored program computer, developed at the University of Manchester in 1948, the Manchester Prize is open to a wide range of participants, allowing groups and individuals outside of traditional research and grant structures to win. You will be able to Access to funding and networks. Prizes are managed by his DSIT. Details will be announced later.

