did they keep their promise

While some of the technological advances Skift has covered over the years may not yet live up to expectations, others are poised to play an even bigger role in the travel industry in the years to come. . Check out this list.

Rashad Jorden

Over the years, Skift has featured dozens of innovations poised to fundamentally change travel, some of which were highlighted in the regular 2017 and 2018 Skift Corporate Featured in a newsletter named Travel Innovation Report.

While this report primarily focuses on the changing landscape of business travel and its future, it also includes trends and technological advances impacting the entire travel industry, including airlines, hotels and online travel agencies. increase.

So were these innovations truly groundbreaking? Let’s take a look at six of them in the report and explore how they impacted the travel industry.

virtual reality

In his innovation report, Skift reiterated the impact of virtual reality on the travel industry, noting that the technology finally went mainstream in 2017. The use of virtual reality was already prevalent in the events industry. Meet LA, part of the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board, launched Virtual Discovery LA in 2016.

But the expected boom in virtual reality has been slowed by factors such as expensive headsets and a lack of content. Realizing that they don’t have one, they are reluctant to use the Horizon Workrooms app, which allows users represented by avatars to congregate around a conference table.

But some travel companies, including KLM, are investing more in virtual reality after the pandemic. The Dutch flag carrier began training its pilots in November 2020 using a virtual reality platform built in-house. Meanwhile, New Orleans used virtual reality to shoot advertisements for its latest campaign. The campaign was part of Walter Leger III, president and CEO of New Orleans & Co., to showcase the innovation happening in the city.

biometric authentication

Skift noted the growing use of biometrics at airports in September 2017. Business travelers believed it would help speed up lines at airports, despite concerns about information security and its potential use.

These problems haven’t gone away, but biometrics is poised to become even more prominent at airports as the pandemic has fueled interest in technology that reduces traveler touchpoints. Pangiam has purchased biometric facial recognition system VeriScan in the belief that the platform could transform travel out of the pandemic. Meanwhile, Star Alliance, the world’s largest airline alliance, has called on half of its 26 member airlines to use biometric technology by 2025.

Skift cites the use of biometrics in airports as a travel technology trend to watch in 2023.

Enhanced Baggage Tracking

Skift highlighted American’s commitment to improving its baggage tracking infrastructure by launching a series of notifications on its mobile app in July 2017. A technology called Customer Baggage Notification alerts travelers through the app if their checked baggage arrives early or late on the carousel, giving them a better idea of ​​where their belongings are.

Other carriers allow travelers to track package deliveries via apps. Airlines such as Air France, Delta and Qantas are enhancing the process with radio frequency identification baggage label tags that send radio signals containing the baggage identification number to sensors at airports that track the baggage.

robot

In his 2021 megatrends, Skift envisioned robots automating more steps in the travel industry by 2025. Chinese hotel groups Huazhu and Homeinns had already invested in ExcelLand, which makes robots used to deliver meals in room service.

And more hotel companies are poised to deploy robots. Relay Robotics, which provides delivery robots to hotel groups like Marriott, Hilton and Radisson, has raised his $10 million Series A funding in spring 2022. Within 5 minutes.

However, researchers at the Durham University Business School urged hotels not to advertise themselves as robot hotels as it could create unrealistic expectations. Although they experienced joy when working with robots in service roles, 28 said they felt terrified.

artificial intelligence

Skift noted in January 2017 that artificial intelligence was becoming a big travel buzzword. The impact of travel on travel continues to grow and may even reshape how consumers book hotels. Some call centers are turning to artificial intelligence programs to resolve consumer complaints about numerous flight disruptions last year.

Meanwhile, the use of generative AI, including the creation of images, audio, video and text, is expected to proliferate, and more and more online travel agencies are exploring how to use it. Skift explores how generative AI will impact travel marketing in his 2023 megatrends. Separately, author David Mattin, an artificial intelligence expert, wrote in a special edition of his podcast at Skift that travel brands are using generative AI to create compelling travel experiences for TV commercials and Twitter campaigns. They say they can create marketing copy in seconds.

Singapore-based online travel agency Trip.com has already added a generative AI chatbot to its platform. However, Expedia Group has said it will take a cautious approach to using its ChatGPT, a generative AI chatbot by OpenAI, and Booking.com has done the same with its future plans for generative AI.

mobile travel booking

Skift predicts that mobile travel bookings will account for 40% of online sales in 2017, possibly even overtaking traditional computer bookings in the US. By 2018.

Mobile bookings are on the rise among members of Gen X, along with many millennials, including those in Latin America, but Skift Research finds mobile travel bookings will still not surpass desktop bookings in 2022 Did.

Augmented reality

Skift predicted in October 2017 that augmented reality, which combines GPS and smartphone camera technology to project images and data into the real world, could fundamentally change the events industry. While it may not have lived up to the hype, some travel brands are already incorporating augmented reality into their operations, with Dubai Tourism Board reporting that users can see themselves against the backdrop of city landmarks such as the Burj and his Khalifa. Created an augmented reality lens that allows you to film yourself. Additionally, Dutch airline KLM has started using augmented reality to facilitate training of its employees coming out of the pandemic.

Augmented reality could also help destinations increase visits to major historic buildings. Keith Tang, CEO of Singapore Tourism Board, said at his recent ITB Berlin conference that the technology will be used to show travelers the events of World War II at the forts of Singapore, among other things, in what he described as “awe-inspiring.” He said that he is aiming to increase the “element”.

