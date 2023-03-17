Verizon Innovative Learning reaches 3 million students nationwide





Verizon Innovative Learning, a corporate education initiative that supports digital equity and inclusion, currently provides digital skills training to more than 3 million students nationwide. There are 593 schools nationwide. Verizon Innovative Learning HQ currently contains over 275 lesson plans, 20 of his AR/VR apps, and over 40 professional development courses.

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /CSRwire/ – Today, Verizon announced that Verizon Innovative Learning, an award-winning education initiative focused on supporting digital equity and inclusion for the nation’s most vulnerable people, is now Announced serving over 3 million students. Nationwide with digital skills training. Launched in 2012, the initiative addresses barriers to digital inclusion by leveraging technology to equip students with the skills they need to pursue a successful career in the digital world. I’m here.

The Verizon Innovative Learning Initiative strives to bridge the digital divide through leading programs and resources such as Verizon Innovative Learning Schools, Verizon Innovative Learning Labs, Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers, and Verizon Innovative Learning HQ. This commitment is part of Citizen Verizon, a corporate responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social progress, that uses cutting-edge technology to drive social impact and create lasting impacts across communities. Help bring about change. Through Citizen Verizon, a key pillar of digital inclusion, the company’s responsible business goals include reaching 10 million young people with digital skills training by 2030.

Creating an equitable education system hinges on the ability to link underresourced areas to technology tools and education. Through the success of Verizon’s Innovative Her Learning Her program over the past decade, Rose Stuckey Kirk, Chief Corporate Social Officer of Verizon, said: These tools open up a student’s worldview, present new career paths for her, and create experiences that might otherwise not have existed. The team at Verizon continues this work to help ensure that classrooms across the country reap the benefits this education can offer.

Bringing digital learning skills to under-resourced classrooms

Verizon continues to expand its Verizon Innovative Learning Schools program, which will welcome 32 new Title I schools from 11 new school districts in the 2023-2024 school year, including schools in Chicago, Detroit, Kansas City, Memphis and more is. With the addition of these schools, the program reaches 593 schools nationwide and will benefit an estimated 18,000 additional students in the next school year.

The program, in partnership with longtime non-profit partner Digital Promise, will help underresourced schools by providing free technology and Internet access to students and teachers at select Title I schools nationwide. working to improve the quality and access of digital learning for students. An innovative STEM learning program. The Verizon Innovative Learning Schools program also offers extensive teacher and administrator training focused on effective integration of technology into the classroom, ongoing support, and opportunities to engage in powerful technology-enabled teaching and learning strategies. provide to school.

said Jean-Claude Brizard, President and CEO of Digital Promise. Leverage technology to deliver powerful learning experiences. That’s what the Verizon Innovative Learning Schools program is about. We are proud to continue our partnership with Verizon through this strong program. “

Next-generation learning for everyone

Verizon Innovative Learning HQ is a free, award-winning educational portal that makes next-generation learning tools from the comprehensive Verizon Innovative Learning initiative available to all K-12 educators nationwide. There are currently over 275 lesson plans and 20 corresponding augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) apps. Launched in 2021, this educational portal links additional turnkey lessons to his year-long design thinking course, created by leading educational partners such as his J. Orin Edson Entrepreneurship + Innovation Institute at Arizona State University. Provides a curated collection of lessons up to. Educators can leverage her immersive AR and VR learning experiences in a variety of content areas, from history to biology to engineering, accessible from any device.

Verizon Innovative Learning HQ also provides extensive training and resources for educators. It now includes over 40 professional development courses, many of which are micro-credential enabled, helping you learn new skills and confidently integrate technology into your learning experience. This site was built in partnership with trusted educational partners such as Discovery Education and McGraw Hill. Educators can sign up for free by visiting Verizon.com/Learning.

Provide connectivity to all communities

Verizon is working to bring connectivity to families who need it both in and out of the classroom, and is run by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to help low-income families pay for internet service. participates in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), a US government program that , through the Verizon Forward Program. ACP eligibility and the Verizon Forward Program allow customers to enjoy free home internet service with no hidden fees or annual contracts, no equipment fees or data caps. You (or someone in your family) may be eligible for an ACP if you participate in certain government-sponsored programs, such as free or discounted school meal programs. For more information on the Verizon Forward Program, please visit www.verizon.com/home/free-verizon-internet/.

Beyond Access: Driving Digital Equity

To further the conversation on advancing digital equity, Rose Stuckey Kirk, Chief Corporate Social Officer, Verizon, Jean-Claude Brizard, CEO and President, Digital Promise, and DAndre, Chief Digital Equity Officer, Digital Promise. Weaver joins Joseph South as Chief Executive Officer. His officers at ISTE Learning to attend his LinkedIn live discussion on March 15 at 2:00 pm ET. To register and listen, please visit here.

To learn more about Verizon’s efforts to bridge the digital divide, visit CitizenVerizon.com.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), founded on June 30, 2000, is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a global presence, Verizon will generate $136.8 billion in revenue in 2022. Verizon delivers data, video and voice services and solutions across award-winning networks and platforms to meet customer demands for mobility and reliability. Network connectivity, security and control.

Verizon Innovative Learning, Verizon’s award-winning education initiative, celebrates more than a decade of commitment to addressing barriers to digital inclusion for students and teachers. Since 2012, the initiative has committed a market value of $1 billion to support digital equity and reaches over 3 million students. Verizon Innovative Learning provides free technology, internet access, and innovative learning programs to students in underresourced communities, empowering them with the skills, knowledge they need to build the innovative workforce of tomorrow. , to build self-confidence. In 2021, Verizon will launch Verizon Innovative Learning HQ, a next-generation online education portal. This provides free access to an immersive XR teaching experience for all educators, including her K-12 teachers nationwide. Citizen Verizon’s flagship initiative, Verizon Innovative Learning, a corporate responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social progress, is committed to providing 10 million young people with digital skills training by 2030. We help you advance your goals. For more information, visit CitizenVerizon.com.

