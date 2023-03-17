16 Tech awards funding to help expand Chess in the Park initiative





Indianapolis Located in the historic Riverside neighborhood, the 16 Tech Innovation District sits on 50 acres just outside downtown Indy. This district is dedicated to innovation, entrepreneurship and talent.

“You can’t do that if you’re not just making a space for people to develop new ideas, but historically the people here for generations are not part of that process,” Sibeco said. rice field. Jiwanza said.

WRTV

The Amp is an artisan marketplace featuring local entrepreneurs within HqO at 16 Tech.

Jywanza is the Director of Community Access and Engagement at 16 Tech Community Corporation. His role is focused on bridging the gap between 16 Tech and the surrounding region.

“It would be bad for us not to spread these things to our neighbors or work with them to make sure things are happening with them,” Jiwanza said.

According to 16 Tech’s website, by 2030, 16 Tech Innovation District will have more than 3 million square feet of office, lab, retail and residential space, employ more than 3,000 people, and create 300 resident-led businesses. We plan to invest more than $10,000. A project to help neighbors.

WRTV

“Everything I do, I try to start with my community in mind.” – Yuri Smith

Yuri Smith grew up near 21st Street and Harding Street in Riverside.

“They said they were going to come and work with our community, and they did it,” Smith said.

The district’s nonprofit, 16 Tech Community Corporation, recently awarded $325,000 in grants to 11 projects that directly impact the surrounding communities.

Smith’s organization received a $25,000 grant.

One of Smith’s organizations to benefit from the grant is Youth 2 Greatness. He is also co-founder of his Indy’s Inner City Chess Club. He said the funding will allow him to expand his Chess in the Park initiative. He plans to host events more frequently, providing meals, free instruction, and resources.

“People are learning how to play chess, people are drawn to it, they’re getting resources,” Smith said. “We want to do it so often that it’s very common to work together in a positive way without any issues.”

WRTV

The HqO building houses flexible private office space, Machyne Makerspace, and AMP, an artisan market and food hall.

Since 2020, 16 Tech has funded 51 projects with approximately $1.6 million.

An advisory board of neighbors and local organizations determines who receives the grant. Leaders say this will ensure funds are aligned with priorities identified by residents in the West and Northwest.

“If you’re a new neighbor and you come up with an apple pie for your neighbor, it’s easy to build a relationship,” Jiwanza said. It’s about helping people improve what they do on a daily basis, not just paying attention to what they’re doing.”

16 Tech

16 Tech Innovation District

