



SATELLITE 2023 Defense giant Lockheed Martin Space has launched a new unit called Ignite. It is designed not only to foster innovation, but also to rapidly mature new technologies to meet the needs of our customers, the Pentagon, the intelligence community, and NASA for speed in acquiring new technology. Orbital Capabilities, Executive Vice President Robert Lightfoot said today:

“What we hear from our traditional customers is, ‘We need to be more technically mature, we need to get faster,’” he told Breaking Defense in an interview at the Satellite 2023 conference. told to

Launched in a small “beta” last year, Lightfoot explained that he now expanded the unit, bringing together four separate Lockheed Martin Space organizations to flesh out the Ignite team.

“Their overall goal is to cross the ‘Valley of Death’ with these innovations so that we can show our customers that the systems we offer are mature and they You don’t have to take risks,” said Lightfoot.

A deal with prime contractor Raytheon Intelligence & Space, which he noted would ignite several ongoing projects.

Raytheon and Boeing’s Millennium Space have signed a deal in May 2021 to develop a digital design for a missile warning/tracking satellite. Both companies were recently approved to proceed with building prototypes.

After delays caused by ABL Space Systems’ failure to launch its first commercial rocket with a small satellite payload in January, Lightfoot said it would have an LM400 bus “by the end of the year” for its own technology development purposes. He said he hopes to launch. .

In April 2021, Lockheed Martin signed a contract to launch 58 of ABL’s RS1 rockets by 2030.

The second Ignite effort, called Pony Express 2, is about orbital cloud computing, radio frequency-enabled swarming, and space-to-space networking.

“For Pony Express 2, we had a few small satellites to prove the mesh network in orbit and the ability to change command and control between these two activities,” explains Lightfoot. “And that’s what’s next for us… will happen again this year.”

The goal of the Pony Express 2 is to be able to support 5G communications. It’s also a big part of his third ongoing tech demo for Ignite called TacSat for Tactical Satellite. The TacSat, also based in his LEO, is designed to enable direct 5G downlinks to aircraft using the company’s HiveStar cloud computing software, Lightfoot said. I’m here.

The TacSat will demonstrate “on-orbit processing, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance sensing, and communications capabilities,” according to the company’s website.

According to its website, HiveStar is designed to enable communication between a mesh network of multiple satellites, “sharing processing power and leveraging sensors on board other smart satellites to enable can customize missions in new ways that would have been difficult to accomplish in space.”

TacSat leverages technology being developed by Lockheed Martin Space for the first set of transport layers for the Space Agency’s data relay satellites, and Lightfoot said the company will continue to work on subsequent iterations of these SDA satellites. We would like to mature the downlink function for

In July 2020, SDA awarded Lockheed Martin and relatively new York Space Systems contracts to build a set of 10 satellites each for birds in the tranche 0 transport layer. Yorkes, $94 million. The SDA plans to begin launching these satellites in March.

Lightfoot said TacSat is still in development and the company hopes to have it ready for launch by September, but the launch date is contingent on finding a space vehicle.

Finally, he said Lockheed Martin Space is also innovating by shifting from its longstanding business model of offering full-up systems to selling the individual technologies it develops.

“We believe in being an A&D driven technology company. [aerospace and defense] Brush, because that’s what we do most of our business with, right? But we probably develop more technology than anyone else,” he said.

Lightfoot said the company’s first customer was Terran Orbital, a Florida-based small satellite maker that purchased a Lockheed Martin solar array.

“Terran Orbital… is a strong partner for us,” he said.

Terran’s subsidiary, Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, provides Lockheed Martin with a bus for the SDA transport layer bird.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://breakingdefense.com/2023/03/lockheed-martins-plan-to-ignite-space-innovation/

