



eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY), a global commerce leader connecting millions of buyers and sellers around the world, today announced the appointment of Sri Priya Mahesh to its Board of Directors.

eBay Inc. Chairman Paul Pressler said: Chains, robotics, etc. Her expertise will be a great asset as we build eBay into the future.

Shripriya Mahesh is currently co-founder and general partner of Spero Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm focused on making life worth living with a focus on health, sustainability, learning, work and play. Invest in what makes you Prior to that, Shripriya was a partner at Omidyar Network, where she invested in emerging technology companies. Early in her career, Shripriya played various roles on her ateBay. She is the Vice President of US Product Marketing and Platforms. Vice President, Corporate Strategy. Shripriya currently serves on the board of directors of Turo and Sundance.She is also a trustee of the Institute. She Sripriya has a BA in Economics from her College Stella Maris and has her MFA in Film from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. She’s from Harvard and she’s from her school of business.

I am delighted to be joining the eBay Board of Directors. His eBay mission to give everyone financial opportunity is one thing I’ve held dear for decades. I look forward to using my insights and experience to help eBay sellers and buyers and build long-term value for our shareholders.

As is customary, the Board regularly evaluates the composition of the Board to ensure that the Board maintains the appropriate mix of skills, qualifications, and diverse backgrounds to best oversee the company’s business and long-term strategy. Consider how. As a result of this change, eBay Inc.’s board of directors will consist of his ten directors, nine of whom are independent.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq:EBAY) is a global commerce leader connecting millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world. We exist to provide economic opportunities for individuals, entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations of all sizes. Founded in San Jose, California in 1995, eBay is one of the world’s largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selections. In 2022, eBay will deliver approximately $74 billion in total commodity trading volume. For more information on the company and its global portfolio of online brands, please visit www.ebayinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact: John Egbert,ir@ebay.com

Media contact: Trina Somera, press@ebay.com

