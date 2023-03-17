Testers Pressure Biden Administration to Bring Regional Tech Hub to Montana





In a letter to Secretary of Commerce Raimond, Tester continues to call for investment in innovation in rural America.Tester: Great ideas don’t just come from big coastal cities

As part of an ongoing effort to bring Montana a regional technology and innovation hub, U.S. Senator Jon Tester today told Commerce Secretary Gina Raimond and the Biden administration that the state would become a regional technology innovation hub. Requested consideration of feedback from the State of Montana on why it should be selected. hub.

According to Tester, too many people in Washington don’t understand the untapped potential of rural America. I’m here. This will give Big Sky Country access to resources that will allow innovation to thrive in every corner of the state.

In his letter, Tester emphasized that at a recent roundtable in Missoula, he spoke with participants from Montana colleges and universities, tech startups, and accelerators about the impact of regional tech hubs on Montana. bottom. He urged the administration to take into account Montanan’s thoughtful proposals.

Last month, I hosted an event in Missoula to highlight opportunities for regional tech hubs and galvanize efforts to bring tech hubs to Montana. I couldn’t be happier with the results. Review our submissions and you’ll find deep and thoughtful suggestions on how to make Tech Hubs a successful initiative for the country, especially how to build a thriving innovation ecosystem that works in rural America.

Tester also highlighted his leading role in creating the CHIPS Act to ensure that rural America is not excluded from innovation opportunities.

As Montana’s only member of the CHIPS and Science Council Committees, I fought hard for Tech Hub regulations during negotiations. Then, as the only Montanan on the Appropriations Committee, I managed to secure $500 million for him to start the initiative this year. Through these efforts, I fought hard to ensure that the initiative contained real opportunities to boost innovation in rural America. Great ideas don’t just come from big coastal cities. For America to stay at the forefront, we need to support innovation ecosystems everywhere, including rural Montana.

Tester has led the way in bringing the region’s technology and innovation hub to Montana. In February, Tester hosted a roundtable at Missoula College in Missoula to discuss next steps in securing a regional Montana tech and innovation hub and the innovation and economic growth it will bring to the state. .

Last year, Congress passed the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act. The bill will invest in high-tech manufacturing across the country, strengthen his chain of technology supply, and boost cutting-edge research and development in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Tester was the only member of the Montana legislative delegation to serve on the convention committee negotiating the bill.

Tester’s main achievement in negotiating the law was a clause establishing regional technology and innovation hubs in key sectors across the country. He supported amendments to secure opportunities for rural states like Montana to secure funding for Tech Hubs. This could ultimately bring hundreds of millions of dollars in new federal funding to the state.

You can read the full letter to the Senator here.

