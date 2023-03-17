Download G – PHAEDRA Redux (KONTAKT) for free





Zero-G – PHAEDRA Redux (KONTAKT) Free Download Latest Version. It is full offline installer standalone setup of Zero-G – PHAEDRA Redux.

Zero-G – PHAEDRA Redux (KONTAKT) Overview

Zero-G – PHAEDRA Redux (KONTAKT) is the greatest analog-to-digital synthesizer with over 4 GB of sounds, 720 presets and 20,000 patterns. Sam Spacey, who previously developed the highly acclaimed digital synthesizers Epica and Epica Bass, launched PHAEDRA Redux. Zero-G’s great monitor – PHAEDRA Redux (KONTAKT) brings you great audio editing features. Kontakt’s new interface is the key differentiator. The updated version contains all the elements of the previous PHAEDRA. Any type will be acceptable with this package. You can also download Zero-G – Mobeus (KONTAKT).

A wide range of musical sounds are prepared with the same attention as Zero-G PHAEDRA Redux KONTAKT samples. Sam Spacey, producer of VSTi analog synths, undertook a three-year effort to build the perfect synthesizer because he was not satisfied with the simulated environment of VSTi analog synthesizers’ lack of true sonic power. Then evolve the monster into PHAEDRA. The entire Kontakt engine has been pushed to its limits so you can create a collection that is a complete complex within itself. All in all, Zero-G – PHAEDRA Redux (KONTAKT) is an impressive digital-to-analog synthesizer that provides you with great audio editing features. You can also download Zero G – Desert Tracks.

Features of Zero-G – PHAEDRA Redux (KONTAKT)

Below are some noticeable features which you’ll experience after Zero-G – PHAEDRA Redux (KONTAKT) free download.

An analog-to-digital synthesizer with over 20,000 samples and 720 presets plus 4 GB of sounds The user interface has great audio editing features The new Kontakt interface is the main differentiator Every genre will be acceptable with this package Kontakt engine has been paid fully to its fullest extent. Able to create a group which is a complete synthetic machine within itself. The musical sounds are prepared with the same degree of care as the samples.

Zero-G – PHAEDRA Redux (KONTAKT) Technical Setup Details Software Full Name: Zero-G – PHAEDRA Redux (KONTAKT) Setup File Name: Zero-G_Phaedra.rar Full Setup Size: 2.2 GB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Full Standalone Setup Compatibility Architecture: 32-bit (x86) / 64-bit (x64) Latest Version Added Date: 2023 Developers: Zero-G

System Requirements For Zero-G – PHAEDRA Redux (KONTAKT)

Before you start Zero-G – PHAEDRA Redux (KONTAKT) free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

OS: Window 10/11, Memory (RAM): 4 GB of RAM required, Hard Disk Space: 3 GB of free space required, Processor: Intel Dual Core or higher processor requires Kontakt 6.6.0 .Zero-G – PHAEDRA Redux (KONTAKT) Free Download

Click on below button to start Zero-G – PHAEDRA Redux (KONTAKT) Free Download. This is complete offline installer and standalone setup for Zero-G – PHAEDRA Redux (KONTAKT). This will be compatible with both 32-bit and 64-bit windows.

