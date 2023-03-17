How to choose a password manager





By: Better Business Bureau

Posted on Mar 17, 2023 at 9:45am CDT

Updated: Mar 17, 2023 / 9:45 AM CDT

Security experts recommend creating a unique and strong password for each online account you create. But that is easier said than done! Many people admit to using the same password for all their accounts, but some people write their passwords down on their desks. Neither option is secure when it comes to keeping your account safe. This is where password managers come in handy: they keep strong passwords for all accounts stored in a vault accessible by a single master her password.

As you search for a password manager that meets your needs, keep these tips in mind:

do your research. Ask your friends and family which password managers they use and how they like it. Make a list of possible password managers, read as many reviews as you can and start researching. Read reviews on third-party websites and note the company’s security expertise and reputation. Find out how password managers store and encrypt your data and what they do to avoid security breaches. Use this information to narrow down your options. Consider the devices you use. Some password managers only support certain types of devices, so make sure the one you choose works on all the devices you need. Consider whether your family uses a password manager. If you need to share individual or multiple passwords with family members, look for a password manager that allows you to share them securely. Look for multi-factor authentication (MFA). MFA means you have to use more than a username and password to log into your account. Each login usually needs to be confirmed using an authenticator app or a code sent to your phone. MFA is a proven cybersecurity measure that any reputable password manager should offer. Think about the features you need. All password managers have different feature sets. In other words, you have to decide which features you want to make available. Some password managers generate random and strong passwords, flag weak and duplicate passwords, autofill online forms, and notify you if your credentials have been compromised. You can Understand how lockouts are handled. Password managers rely on the user remembering her one master her password, so you’ll want to know what happens if you forget it. Some password managers permanently lock you out if you forget your password, requiring you to reset all your passwords. Other administrators have emergency access codes or provide hints to help Master remember her password. Take advantage of our excellent customer service. If you have a problem with your password manager, you’ll want to be able to contact customer service immediately, preferably by phone or chat. If your password manager’s only customer support option is email, you might be in a pinch if it takes days to respond to your issue. Find a company that is available and willing to help whenever you need to contact them. Try Password Manager with a free trial. Once you’ve found some password managers, sign up for a free trial to try them out. The best password manager for you is the one that works on all your devices, is easy to use, and is secure. However, please be sure to fully understand the terms and conditions of the free trial, such as when to cancel, before registering. Compare paid and free versions. Many password managers offer free versions, but this has certain limitations. They may only work on a single device or allow you to store a limited number of passwords. If you want the paid version, consider the price and budget and decide.

Source: BBB.org

BBB Institute partners with Amazon and Capital One to fight fraud

If you find a scam, please report it at BBB.org/ScamTracker. Your report helps other consumers become aware of the scam and prevent them from becoming victims. Visit bbb.org to find companies you can trust.

