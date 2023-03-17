NASA’s Asteroid Sample Return Mission Lands on US Postage Stamps





The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced news of a surprise space stamp on Tuesday (March 14), revealing plans to mark the upcoming launch of a capsule carrying the largest sample ever collected from an asteroid. Did.

The OSIRIS-REx Return To Earth postage stamp (opens in new tab), due to be issued later this year, honors NASA’s first mission to bring back an asteroid sample for study. This stamp depicts a robotic probe sample his return his capsule descending under a parachute in the Utah desert where a container full of rocks and dust is scheduled to land on September 24, 2023. increase.

“With this new stamp, the U.S. Postal Service celebrates NASA’s seven-year OSIRIS-REx mission to survey and map the asteroid Bennu, delivering a surface sample to Earth in September 2023. It will help scientists learn how our solar system formed,” said the USPS in a press release (opens in new tab).

OSIRIS-REx is an acronym for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security Regolith Explorer. The name represents the goal of the mission. “Origin” refers to the study of primitive carbon-rich material collected by spacecraft. “Spectral interpretation” means measuring the composition of an asteroid. “Resource Identification” is assessing the asteroid’s potential fuel, oxygen, water and minerals, while “Security” relates to scientists calculating the likelihood of Bennu hitting Earth.

The final part of the mission’s name, REx, stands for “regolith explorer” and refers to the study of loose material layers on the surface of asteroids.

Launched from Cape Canaveral (opens in new tab) on September 8, 2016, the van-sized OSIRIS-REx spacecraft orbited the Sun for a year before passing Earth again. At that point, it used the planet’s gravity to help propel it toward Bennu, which orbited the Sun but at a different angle than the Earth.

OSIRIS-REx entered orbit around the 1,610-foot (490-meter) wide asteroid in December 2018 and began photographing and mapping its surface to determine the best locations to collect samples. bottom. Scientists were surprised to learn from images returned by the spacecraft that the asteroid’s surface was much different than expected. It was relatively uneven, rocky and cratered, making it difficult to locate the sampling sites. Ultimately, a site was chosen in a crater the size of a tennis court.

The robotic arm of the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft just before contacting the surface of asteroid Bennu. (Image credit: NASA/GSFC/University of Arizona)

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft didn’t actually land on Bennu, but instead slowly descended towards its surface and extended its robotic arm (opens in new tab). A collector at the hand end of the arm released a puff of nitrogen gas that pumped dust and rock clouds from the surface of the rocky body. opens in a new tab), the container was closed and stored in the spacecraft.

A few ounces may seem like a small amount, but it is the largest sample ever collected from an asteroid and the first asteroid sample collected by the United States. Japan has previously returned asteroid material in its Hayabusa and Hayabusa 2(opens in new tab) missions.

OSIRIS-REx began its flight to Earth on May 10, 2021. As it nears Earth this fall, the Sample His Return Capsule will separate from the larger spacecraft and fly to the surface. The container and return method are similar to those used by NASA’s Stardust mission he used in 2006 to land material from a comet.

“OSIRIS-REx — a joint project of NASA, the University of Arizona, and Lockheed Martin — exemplifies American ingenuity, perseverance, and teamwork,” said the USPS.

The “OSIRIS-REx Return to Earth” stamp will be issued in 20 Forever stamps. Forever stamps will hold a value equivalent to the current price of an ounce of first class mail.

