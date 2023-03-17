Sleep Monitoring Using Smartphone Data in a College Population





Demographics and data quality

Recruited participants were given access to the open source mindLAMP mobile application. These participants completed daily and weekly surveys using mindLAMP. Of these participants, 67 completed the surveys required for sleep analysis (her weekly PSQI, daily sleep duration, and daily sleep quality). The demographic information of these participants is shown in Table 1. The mean age of participants was 20.0 with a standard deviation of 2.0. Participants were predominantly female (65.7%) with a slightly majority of patients Caucasian (56.7%).

Table 1 Demographic information of participants who passed the enrollment and screening criteria.

The protocol prompted participants to provide 28 days of survey data, with one daily survey and one weekly survey conducted each week. However, there were cases where participants deviated from this protocol due to user error, such as the daily questionnaire she answered twice in one day. Sleep monitoring surveys of interest in this study were daily sleep duration, daily sleep quality, and weekly her PSQI. Participants provided a mean of 28.9 (standard deviation 5.3) daily surveys and a mean of 4.6 (standard deviation 1.1) her weekly PSQI surveys. Phone sensor data (passive data), including accelerometer and screen usage data, were collected from the moment each participant enabled data collection until the moment they disabled data collection at the end of the study. However, only passive data collected during the study period were included in the analysis. The collection of phone sensor data allows us to calculate many secondary metrics such as time spent at home, time spent using mobile phones, etc. However, this white paper will only focus on estimating sleep duration (passive sleep) using accelerometer and screen usage data.

In order to accurately estimate sleep duration from passive data, participants had to meet a minimum data coverage. For this analysis, all accelerometer data for each participant were divided into her 24-hour intervals. Data coverage per interval was calculated by determining the number of his 5-s bins containing at least one data point. His 24-hour interval with less than 60% data coverage was excluded. After imposing these conditions, 65 participants had at least one her 24-hour period of applicable data remaining, and the average of these periods per participant was 19.2 (standard deviation 5.7) his bottom. These 65 participants were used to estimate sleep time for each night.

sleep correlation

Participants completed various surveys (active data) for this study in addition to the sleep monitoring survey. For the purposes of this analysis, we considered a number of studies that may be reasonably related in some way to sleep habits. It includes the Stress Scale (PSS), Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9), Precursor Questionnaire-16 (PQ-16), and Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index. (PSQI). These surveys were conducted weekly. As previously described, we conducted a daily survey in which participants were asked to report how long they slept the previous night (active sleep time) and another daily survey in which they reported sleep disturbances on a scale of 0-10. Higher scores indicate lower quality (active sleep quality). , again the night before. For more information on study administration, please refer to the relevant protocol paper.

Survey responses were mapped to integer values ​​and averaged over the course of the survey for each participant. In addition, an estimate of her average sleep time per day was calculated for each participant. Correlations between each data her stream were plotted against each other, reported as Pearson coefficients (Fig. 1). Average sleep duration estimated by passive data correlates with average sleep duration reported in daily surveys (r=0.39, p<0.05). Active and passive data were collected over the same study period, but neither passive nor active data was available nightly during the period. This resulted in discrepancies in days that included passive data without active data and vice versa. Therefore, we also calculated the correlation between sleep duration reported in the study and estimates of passive sleep duration. This includes only paired nights (that is, days for which both active and passive sleep time estimates are available). After this change, the correlation between the two data streams was higher (r=0.83) and significant (p<0.05).

Figure 1: Correlation matrix. Correlation matrix between average metrics.

The values ​​reported in the table are Pearson’s correlation coefficients. [color].

Relationship between passive data, active data and PSQI

Without adjusting for other variables, both active and passive data showed that estimates of passive sleep duration were negatively correlated with PSQI by week (r=0.24, p< 0.05), the quality of active sleep was found. There is a positive correlation with PSQI (r = 0.25, p < 0.05). This is not surprising, as higher daily sleep quality scores and higher PSQI scores indicate poorer sleep quality. We plotted estimates of passive sleep time against her PSQI weekly for all participants (Fig. 2). Interestingly, this study reported that hours of sleep per day (p = 0.41) were not correlated with her weekly PSQI.

Figure 2: Estimated sleep duration versus weekly survey reported sleep duration.

Estimated sleep time is derived from mindLAMP and displayed in hours on the vertical axis. Sleep duration reported in this study is based on PSQI and is expressed in hours on the horizontal axis.

mixed model regression

To further confirm the relationship between variables while accounting for within-subject correlations, we also performed linear regression of the PSQI using a mixed linear model. We considered the participants to which the data belonged to be a random effect. Therefore, we fit the slope between the PSQI and each predictor as a fixed effect and the intercept as a random effect. Predictors included initial PSQI, survey scores, and estimates of passive sleep duration. We summarized the regression coefficients and p-values ​​for this model (Table 2).

Table 2 Summary of mixed model regression results for predicting weekly PSQI scores.

Of these results, estimates of passive sleep time were the most statistically significant factor in predicting PSQI. Interestingly, only the passive sleep time estimate yielded a negative coefficient, not the sleep time reported in the study. As expected, study-reported sleep quality showed a positive coefficient, but this result was not significant (higher study-reported sleep quality scores were associated with poorer sleep quality). ).

predictive model

PSQI includes components of both sleep quality and duration. This raises the question of whether a combination of daily sleep quality surveys, daily sleep duration surveys, and passive sleep duration estimation can be used to predict his PSQI. As described in the methods section of this paper, we created a simple linear prediction model to determine if we could predict her PSQI with the same data stream. This model was validated using leave-one-out cross-validation. We plotted the model results and prediction errors (Figure 3). The mean absolute error for all prediction data is 0.93, suggesting that the model predicts PSQI to within 1 point on average. The PSQI itself has a range of 0-14.

Figure 3: Linear model results.

(Left) Predicted PSQI (0-14) vs reported PSQI. (Right) Errors between predicted and reported PSQIs for all predicted and reported values ​​(mean error in dashed gray line).

