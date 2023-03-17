Microsoft justifies AI’s ‘helpfully wrong’ answer





Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks at the company’s Ignite Spotlight event in Seoul on November 15, 2022.

Cho Sung Joon | Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Thanks to recent advances in artificial intelligence, new tools like ChatGPT are wowing consumers with their ability to compose compelling sentences based on people’s queries and prompts.

These AI-powered tools are far better at generating creative and sometimes humorous responses, but they often contain inaccurate information.

For example, when Microsoft debuted its Bing Chat tool built using GPT-4 technology created by Microsoft-backed OpenAI in February, people said the tool went wrong during a demo related to financial reporting. I just noticed you provided an answer. Like other AI language tools, including similar software from Google, the Bing Chat feature may present false facts that users may believe to be ground truth. This is a phenomenon researchers call “hallucinations.”

These issues of fact have not slowed the AI ​​race between the two tech giants.

On Tuesday, Google announced that it is bringing AI-powered chat technology to Gmail and Google Docs to help people compose emails and documents. On Thursday, Microsoft announced that popular business apps such as Word and Excel will come bundled with ChatGPT-like technology called Copilot.

But this time, Microsoft is pitching the technology as “helpfully wrong.”

In an online presentation about the new Copilot feature, Microsoft executives noted the software’s tendency to generate inaccurate responses, but touted it as potentially useful. As long as you are aware that Copilot’s answer may be factually incorrect, you can edit the inaccuracies to get your emails sent faster or your presentation slides completed.

For example, if someone wants to write an email to celebrate a family member’s birthday, Copilot can help even if the date of birth is wrong. In Microsoft’s view, the mere fact that the tool generated the text saves a person some time and is therefore useful. People need to be very careful and make sure the text does not contain any errors.

Researchers may disagree.

In fact, some technologists, such as Noah Giansiracusa and Gary Marcus, have expressed concern that people are placing too much trust in modern AI, and they are criticizing health, finance, and other important topics. I keep in mind advice tools like ChatGPT that appear when I ask a question.

“ChatGPT’s harmful guardrails are easily circumvented by those who seek to exploit it. As we saw earlier this week, all new search engines continue to hallucinate,” the two recently told Time. I am writing an opinion piece. “But after getting over the anxiety of day one, what really matters is whether big companies can build artificial intelligence that you can really trust.”

It’s unclear how reliable Copilot is in practice.

Jaime Teevan, Chief Scientist and Technical Fellow at Microsoft, said Microsoft is “mitigating” when Copilot “does the wrong thing, is biased, or is abused.” Additionally, Microsoft plans to test the software with only her 20 corporate customers at first so they can discover how it really works, she explained.

“We make mistakes, but when we do, we address them quickly,” Teevan said.

The business stakes are too high for Microsoft to ignore the enthusiasm for generative AI technologies like ChatGPT. The challenge for the company is to embed its technology without causing public mistrust of the software or a mass public relations failure.

“After decades of researching AI, I feel a great responsibility for this powerful new tool,” said Teevan. “We have a responsibility to put it in people’s hands and do it the right way.”

Watch: Big room for growth for Microsoft and Google

