UNWTO Launches Women in Tech Startup Contest: Middle East





Launched at Biban 2023, Saudi Arabia’s largest SME conference, the Women in Tech Startup Competition: Middle East, will further UNWTO’s efforts to make tourism a pillar of women’s empowerment. This initiative offers innovators the opportunity to compete for enhanced capacity building and visibility. Each category finalist joins the UNWTO Innovation Network and has access to a network of UNWTO Member States, mentoring programs and her UNWTO Scholarship Opportunities.

Tourism start-ups have the power and agility to transform the sector in line with the Sustainable Development Goals. Tourism start-ups are leading the way in advancing women’s empowerment in the Middle East and globally, and UNWTO is happy to support the best innovators and digital entrepreneurs in the region. Startups must be led, owned or controlled by a woman residing in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Libya or Yemen I have. Idea stage, early stage, or Series A startups with a minimum viable product or idea that is ready for development and funding. Have a full-time team, a tested pilot, and a business plan. Scalability with international growth potential.

Also, the startup must belong to at least one of the following categories:

Social Impact: For startups with a focus on technology in wellness, health, urban and rural development, sustainability, and education to bring cross-sectoral benefits to tourism. Sightseeing/travel experience: Startups mainly in the food and beverage industry, transportation/accommodation industry, travel industry, and retail industry participate. Future Tech: Startups leveraging Fintech, AI, AR/VR, Cryptocurrency, Internet of Things, Blockchain technology, Digital Twining, Metaverse. Events and Communities: Startups focused on social and messaging platforms, esports and gaming platforms, community-based applications, event-related platforms, and educational technology.

Entries close at the end of July 2023 and the winners will be announced at Tourism Tech Adventures (TTA) on World Tourism Day (September 27, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia).

Since 2018, UNWTO’s IEI division has launched over 21 startup competitions and innovation challenges covering over 150 countries around the world. With over 10,000 participants and his over US$214 million in funding, UNWTO continues its commitment to supporting digitization and innovation along the global entrepreneurial ecosystem. Tourism has an opportunity to improve inclusiveness, local community development and resource efficiency by leveraging innovation and digital advancements.

About the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO)

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is the United Nations specialized agency that promotes tourism as a vehicle for equitable, inclusive and sustainable development. Working with Member States, international organizations and the private sector, UNWTO promotes safe and uninterrupted travel for all. UNWTO is also working to make tourism a foundation of trust and international cooperation and a central pillar of recovery. As part of the broader United Nations system, UNWTO is at the forefront of global efforts to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. This includes the ability to create decent jobs, promote equality, and protect natural and cultural heritage.

