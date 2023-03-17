Prepare for an in-demand IT career and meet employers





Through a series of events called “Tech Days of Spring 2023” hosted by the University of Hawaii and the Hawaii Chamber of Commerce March 21-April 6, 2023, free preparation for information technology careers in local businesses will be available. provided.

Tech Days is a collaboration of many organizations to expand information technology career preparation for Hawaii high school and college students and build a local skilled talent pipeline for thousands of in-demand local IT jobs. It’s the result of trying to grow the line.

UH President David Lassner said: “The need across our community for these skills, with varying levels of expertise, has never been greater. Our goal is to connect with local employers looking for these high paying, high demand jobs. To connect our graduates and provide them with continuing education opportunities that support their professional development and advancement.”

The event will be held both in person and virtually. The organizers of the event hope to inspire the student and introduce him to the exciting local career opportunities available in the tech industry.

“The Hawaii Chamber of Commerce is a proud partner of Tech Days Spring 2023. Tech Days will match tech employers with local students through career fairs, talk stories and external training experiences. As Hawaii is making strides to put Hawaii at the forefront of innovation and IT security, preparing young people for these in-demand careers is critical to the future of the state’s economy.” Chamber CEO. “The 10-day in-person and virtual event will also bring awareness to Hawaii’s thriving technology industry.”

Students can register for all Tech Days events at go.hawaii.edu/km3.

Interested employers should contact Eliza Talbot, Vice President of Communications, Public Relations and Strategy, Hawaii Chamber of Commerce at etalbot@cochawaii.org. For more information on Chambers Education and Workforce Development programs, visit cochawaii.org/sector-partnerships.

UH Tech & Intelligence Virtual Career Expo

One of the highlights of Tech Days is the UH Tech & Intelligence Virtual Career Expo on March 24th from 10am to 1pm. This is an online opportunity for students and recent UH graduates to explore career options in the local tech, IT and intelligence sectors. and domestic industry partners. Prospective attendees are encouraged to complete their profile and register at https://go.hawaii.edu/ztk.

A pre-fair workshop on tips and best practices on how to prepare for Career Expo will be held on March 22 at noon. Register for the workshop at https://go.hawaii.edu/kFV.

Spring 2023 Tech Days schedule:

Tuesday, March 21, 4:30-6:30 PM Talk Stories with Technical Experts Location: University Lab School Cafeteria Meet technical experts who hold different roles in different companies. Welcome to join the Hawaii Department of Education (DOE).[Participant Registration Open]

Wednesday, March 22, 12:00-1:00 PM Tips and Best Practices on How to Prepare for a Virtual Career Fair Location: Virtual by Zoom In this workshop, learn tips and best practices for a successful Virtual Career Fair.[Participant Registration Open]

Thursday, March 23, 9:30-11:00 AM Hawaii Tech Front Panel Location: Hear from Hawaii IT industry leaders about their projects that put Virtual Hawaii at the forefront of tech innovation with ZoomHear. Welcome to join DOE.[Participant Registration Open]

Friday, March 24, 10am-1pm Virtual UH Tech & Intelligence Career Fair Location: Meet with a wide range of recruiters from virtual technology companies via Brazen.

March 28, 12:00pm-1:30pm Leap-Start Experience Excelerator Panel Location: Virtual Hearings about this internship opportunity from current Leap-Start participants and recent graduates via ZoomHear.[Link to Join Zoom Call]

March 29, 5:30-7:00 PM Talks with Technology Leaders Stories Location: Virtual Hawaii by ZoomInteract Interact 1:1 with technology leaders in Virtual Hawaii and learn how to jump-start your career.[Registration link opening soon]

March 31, 1-5pm UH Tech & Intelligence Career Fair – Meet & Greet Location: UH Munoa, Campus Center Follow-up to Career Expo with interviews with recruiters.[Employer Registration link]

April 6, 8:30 AM-2:00 PM Downtown IT Educator Externship Location: Entrepreneur Sandbox and Downtown Business Educators from select schools participate in Downtown Discovery on IT careers with host companies To do. His IT teacher at the DOE, please contact Sir Ryan Lizardo at lrlizardo@cochawaii.org.

In addition to UH and the Hawaii Chamber of Commerce, partners include the IT Sector Partnership, CIO Council of Hawaiʻi, Cyber​Hawaiʻi, Hawaiʻi Defense Alliance, Thrive HI, Pacific Asian Center for Entrepreneurship, Builders VC, Association of Computing Machinery Student Chapter. included.

