Environmental Nonprofit EarthX Appoints Ocean and Climate Expert as Vice President of Global Science and Technology » Innovation in Dallas





Sydney Thurston is EarthX’s Vice President of Global Science and Technology. [Photo: NOAA]

Sydney Thurston has joined Dallas-based EarthX as vice president of global science and technology, the environmental nonprofit announced.

Thurston has decades of global experience as a senior project manager for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and has been a long-time member of the United Nations meteorological and oceanographic community.

In this new role, as EarthX evolves and expands globally, Thurston will increase the visibility of S&T’s work on the world’s oceans, climate, and weather, explore alternative energy sources, and contribute to science-based climate adaptation. Providing continuity to empower the planet and tackle other climate urgency. EarthX CEO Nathan Loftice said in his statement:

Finding out how EarthX “leads by example”

According to EarthX, Thurston’s primary duties will be to provide science and technology content and exhibitions for the EarthX global platform and to identify S&T projects where EarthX can set an example.” Reimagined, eco-friendly new building materials.

I am very proud of the team we have built since I joined EarthX,” Loftice said in a statement. “Over the past few months, we have recruited PhDs, lawyers, scientists, engineers and educated international researchers in many fields to elevate EarthX as a global influencer advocating for global environmental sustainability. We have recruited subject matter experts, and others.”

Thurston will lead one of the conference meetings at the EarthX Expo, April 19-23, and chair the new EarthX Science and Technology Advisory Group, the nonprofit said. I’m here.

I am enthusiastic and ready to lead the creation of many global programs,” Thurston said in a statement. “When I started organizing capacity development workshops over 20 years ago, it was primarily aimed at empowering vulnerable people across the Indo-Pacific region.”

Marine climate veteran

Thurston retired from NOAA’s Global Ocean Observation and Observation Program in December as Program Manager for Ocean Observation Technology and Overseas Program Development. He managed several Global Met-Ocean Observing Networks, including the Global Drifter Program and the Global Tropical Moored Buoy Array.

EarthX said Thurston’s global responsibility has driven him to pursue a passion for establishing resource-sharing partnerships and building capacity, having traveled 2.5 million miles across the Indo-Pacific region in 28 years.

Meanwhile, Thurston has traveled to Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Mauritius, Kenya, China, Tanzania, and India.

Mr. Thurston will continue to serve the international community as Vice-Chair of the World Meteorological Organization’s Standing Committee on Earth System Observation and Monitoring Networks and the Joint Working Group of the WMO and the Intergovernmental Ocean Commission (IOC).

“Today, rising sea levels and the increasingly devastating effects of droughts, floods, heatwaves, tropical cyclones and other extreme events make the entire planet vulnerable to the existential threat of climate change. I realized,” said Thurston. “That motivated me to join EarthX and help bring science-based adaptation solutions to everyone in need across the socioeconomic spectrum. We look forward to helping you get it out there.

Towards a more sustainable future

Earth X is a subsidiary brand of Earth Day Texas Inc., founded in 2011 to support the 2011 Earth Day celebrations in Dallas.

Since then, EarthX is an international non-profit and global environmental organization dedicated to inspiring environmental awareness, education, and passion in people and organizations to take action towards a more sustainable future. grew to EarthX said it envisions becoming the world’s leading connector and environmental forum, leveraging her three assets of expo, film and television.

The Expo is a major annual public event that celebrates progress, hope and innovation around Earth Day in April. It is the world’s largest event of its kind, bringing together environmental groups, businesses, academic institutions, government agencies, interactive programming, subject matter experts, music, art and food.

