Google Pixel Buds Pro Reopens for $145





All products recommended by Engadget are selected by an editorial team independent of the parent company. Some stories contain affiliate links. When you purchase something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Android users have many solid wireless earbuds to choose from, but Google’s own Pixel Buds Pro are the best. Now, use code ENGTGOOGLE at checkout to get flagship buds at Wellbots for $55 less than usual. This brings the price down to $145, the lowest price we’ve seen so far.

Google

Google debuted these wireless earbuds last year, and they’re far better than the high-end earbuds it first tried. Their main features make them a very convenient choice for users with Android phones. The Buds companion app lets you fine-tune sound modes, touch controls, Google Assistant features and more. Pixel phone users can access some controls directly from the Bluetooth menu. Pixel Buds Pro also supports automatic switching between Android devices, making it easy to use with many gadgets.

Sound quality is solid here, as is active noise cancellation. Transparency mode could use some work as it’s a bit muffled and doesn’t sound as natural as other implementations we’ve tested, but it’s useful if you need to talk to someone quickly. , up to 7 hours with ANC on and up to 11 hours with ANC off. Pixel Buds Pro come with a wireless charging case and an extra 13 to 20 hours of use, so you can keep going all day long. These are certainly the best wireless earbuds for any Android user, but anyone with a Pixel phone can take advantage of all the conveniences.

You can also use the same code at checkout to save $55 on the new Google Pixel Watch from Wellbots. Google’s first real attempt at a Pixel smartwatch has been decent, helped in no small part by the Fitbit acquisition. It only comes in one size and can’t compete with the other best smartwatches on the market right now when it comes to battery life. We liked the health and fitness tracking features.

Buy Google Pixel Watch at Wellbots – $295

