Driving Change | News Center





Policy drivers Can policy be a catalyst for infrastructure?

Just as the fuel efficiency of gasoline vehicles has improved over time, so has the range of EVs, but the lack of a fully realized charging infrastructure has hindered the viability of alternative fuel vehicles by consumers. It continues to make an impact. With just under 51,000 public charging stations across the country, he said, there remains a significant gap between metropolitan and rural areas, which will be addressed in Georgia with the help of the Electric Mobility Innovation Alliance. It has been.

Formed by Gov. Brian Kemp, who recently reaffirmed his goal of making Georgia the electric mobility capital of America, the task force prepares the Georgia Department of Transportation for a plan to allocate $135 million over five years. supported. Created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), the fund aims to place charging stations within 1 mile of each exit for every 50 miles of the alternative fuel corridor. Georgia has nearly 1,700 charging stations and 42,500 registered electric vehicles as of September 2022, a 174% increase from 2014.

Each station has a limited number of ports, but Professor Maryam Saedifard of the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering is working on a solution. In 2021, Saeedifard and her co-author Pengcheng Zhang won the 2021 IEEE Transactions on Power Electronics First Place Prize Paper Award for their work on integrating wireless power transfer into electric vehicles.

Rich Simmons, principal research engineer and director of research at the Georgia Institute of Technology’s Strategic Energy Laboratory, played a leading role in the launch of the Southeast Electric Transportation Regional Initiative (SETRI). This coalition of automakers, corporations, nonprofits, state agencies, and others is promoting his EV development in the region. The region is home to 18% of the country’s population and concentrates more than 28% of the investment in EV manufacturing.

Rich Simmons of the Carbon Neutral Energy Solutions Institute.Photo by Priya Devarajan

We were bringing those stakeholders together and listening to each other. Alluding to the IIJA and the Inflation Reduction Act, Simmons said there was a flood of federal money aimed at accelerating EV adoption. SETRI’s role is to help users understand how they make money, partner with other organizations to access research, better inform decision-making, and improve the return on investment when spending money. is to ensure that the

The legislation, extending the $7,500 tax credit for new EVs and creating a $4,000 credit for used vehicles, was discussed at length during Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to campus.

