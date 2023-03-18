Time For Change Foundation’s Entrepreneurial BBOP Center Brings Silicon Valley-Level Technology and Innovation to IE Women





Kima Russell, Director of Operations, BBOP Center; Vanessa Perez, Executive Director, Time for Change Foundation; .

The Time For Change Foundation is proud to open its state-of-the-art Black and Brown Opportunities for Profit (BBOP) Center on March 15, 2023.

This innovative center is one of its kind, providing an economic hub that enables low-income and disenfranchised women to access the resources, support and information they need to become successful entrepreneurs. It’s my first time.

Founder Kim Carter, a victim of addiction and previously imprisoned, is the driving force behind the project, along with Vanessa Perez, executive director of the Time for Change Foundation.

After biking in and out of prison, Carter realized how ineffective the system was in rehabilitating and supporting people trying to get back on their feet, especially women. Now, she’s using her own experience to create a place where black and brown women can thrive and build wealth for her family for generations to come.

The BBOP Center, located at 599 N. Arrowhead Avenue in San Bernardino, offers 14 offices, a cafeteria, shared workspaces, child care, and is open 16 hours a day for people with 9 to 5 jobs. Compatible with

The center includes a 12-week high-touch, high-access program designed to give black and brown women access to the tools, strategies, and support they need to build a strong foundation upon which innovative ideas can be adopted. Also included is the program BBOP Business Academy. market.

The BBOP Business Academy curriculum is designed to give women everything they need to build, grow and scale their businesses. This includes access to mentors, coaches, support staff, and legal counsel who can provide guidance on procurement and other critical decision-making processes. One of the most important aspects of the program is access to capital, which is a barrier for many entrepreneurs living in underserved communities, Perez said. .

Carter explains: We make it tangible by connecting women to the resources they need to raise money, raise money, and attract investment. ”

The BBOP Business Academy is open to women nationwide and open to anyone interested in taking advantage of this opportunity. “You can register online to connect with mentors, coaches and support her staff,” she explains Perez. “While the majority of her cohort in the program lives in Southern California, interested women across the country will also be able to access her resources online.”

The BBOP Center and Business Academy are made possible by the backing of angel investors who share Carter’s vision of creating a place where underprivileged communities can thrive. “We were able to find an investor willing to take the chance to recreate Silicon Valley,” he explains Carter. “It’s part of our inspiration and motivation. Why can’t we have it here?”

The BBOP Center is a game changer for Black and Brown women in underserved communities. We provide the resources, support and information you need to succeed as an entrepreneur and build wealth for generations to come. With the opening of this center, the Time for Change Foundation is transforming lives and creating a brighter future for all.

For more information, visit timeforchangefoundation.org.

