Silicon Valley Bank has deep ties to the tech industry





Around 2005, Kleiner Perkins, one of Silicon Valley’s most prominent venture capital firms, wanted to build a bridge between two office buildings and took out a loan. It headed for Silicon Valley Bank, just 43 feet down Sand Hill Road in the heart of the venture industry in Menlo Park, California.

To make the financing of the Kleiners project work, which cost more than $500,000, the SVB agreed to lend the money against the value of the fees the venture was supposed to earn from the money, the situation said. four people familiar with the matter said.

SVB also provided personal banking services to many of Kleiners’ top partners, the people said. This was in addition to the banking services and venture debt SVB provided to many of Kleiners’ start-ups, as well as the mortgages of their founders. SVB also invested in the Kleiners fund, he said.

SVB’s annual State of the Wine Industry event in January also featured speakers from Wine.com, one of the world’s largest online wine retailers and a company in which Kleiner once invested.

Before SVB collapsed last week, sparking a global financial panic, it was primarily known as a modest local bank. But within the technology ecosystem, banks have blended with the idiosyncrasies and idiosyncrasies of the industry, woven into the lives and businesses of investors, entrepreneurs, and business owners to an unusual degree.

For 40 years, the agency has responded to the fact that high-growth, high-risk tech startups and their backers have not adhered to normal business practices. These companies prioritize rapid growth, change strategies frequently, and celebrate failure as an opportunity to learn. Often worth billions before they turn a profit, they can go from ridiculous ideas to huge with incredible speed. Most importantly, they rely on a tight network of money, workers, founders and service providers to function.

That unique and often irrational reality required a specialized bank.

Anat Admati, a professor of finance at Stanford University, said there were many ways that Silicon Valley Bank was uniquely entwined in the lives of Silicon Valley people. Banks made connections and built relationships with people all over Silicon Valley. It was a meeting place.

This week, SVB, which was acquired by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation last Friday, tried to pick up the pieces of the collapse. On Monday, it called investors to tell them it had resumed operations even though it was looking for a buyer.

Mark Suster, an Upfront Ventures investor who answered the phone, said he and his company are both bank customers. SVB also co-hosted a recent conference hosted by Mr. Suster’s company. In the aftermath of the implosion, Upfront Ventures backed a letter co-signed by a group of companies urging the founder to keep or return his 50% of total capital. with a bank.

They understand that you have cash in multiple banks.

An FDIC spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

SVB was best known for reaching out to young, high-risk start-ups that were unbanked by other banks. But its tentacles were far more than that.

Banks lent cash to many prestigious ventures, including Andreessen Horowitz. From his own $9.5 billion fund, he has invested in start-ups like his home-buying firm OpenDoor, cryptocurrency research startup Chainalysis, and venture capital funds like Sequoia Capitals. It spawned several financial technology companies that were building tools for emerging investors. It sponsored ski trips, conferences, industry newsletters and lavish dinners, terrorizing the tech industry.

According to investors and founders, it was all part of the virtuous cycle that drives the tech industry. In the 1990s he worked for SVB, now a technology platform that manages venture investments, said Samir Kaji, chief executive of Allocate, whenever a start-up wants a loan, banks help. I was talking to someone.

Investors were always in touch, he said. everyone knows each other.

As Silicon Valley’s emerging industries prospered, SVB expanded its services to help manage the vast wealth created by the industry. This included offering low-interest mortgages for founders that other banks wouldn’t lend. Many entrepreneurs are worth millions on paper, but have very little cash in their bank accounts.

SVB has also expanded into industries adjacent to technology, such as the Napa and Sonoma Valley wineries where many tech founders and executives spend their weekends. Last year, banks lent $1.2 billion to wine producers.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who praised the SVB’s relief last week, has received loans to three wineries from the SVB, according to the bank’s website.

SVB’s dominance was well known at startup incubator Y Combinator. Dozens of tech founders who attended Y Combinator last year were told to open bank accounts at SVB and were introduced to SVB’s bankers at Y Combinator events, which will be part of the Y Combinator 2022 class in the summer. Three people who participated in the technology entrepreneur said.

One described Mixer at Cocktail Hour, where he was introduced to SVB bankers who could provide loans to his startup after graduating from the Y Combinator program. Six months later, when he needed a loan to buy his first home, he went to his SVB. The bank looked at his company’s valuation and talked to his company’s investors based on the funds it raised in its first funding round. It granted the loan after two other banks turned him down, he said.

The SVB mortgages were much better than traditional bank mortgages, said the four who took them. Loans ranged from $2.5 million to $6 million for him and interest rates were below 2.6% for him. Other banks turned it down or offered more than 3% when given interest rate quotes, the people said.

Drive Capital, a Columbus, Ohio venture, had banked with SVB and had a line of credit with SVB, so it could get the startup out faster than asking its own backers to send money for each individual transaction. I was able to send money to the company. SVB also invested in Drive Capitals’ first fund and two of its portfolio companies. One-third of Drive Capitals’ portfolio used SVBs’ banking services, which included venture debt, a special type of venture-backed credit for start-ups.

Drive Capital investor Chris Olsen says it’s safe to say that if you’re a venture capitalist or a start-up, SVB has had some impact on every part of your business.

Sequoia Capital, the top venture firm behind Airbnb, Apple and Zoom, always encourages startups to open accounts with SVB, Sequoia partner Mike Moritz said in an opinion piece for the Financial Times. I am writing. One of the most valuable private tech startups, Stripe, which counts Sequoia as its largest shareholder, will use his SVB in a product that will allow international startups to set up companies in the United States. he pointed out.

Partners at Andreessen Horowitz sent a letter to investors last week to allay concerns about SVB’s demise, according to a copy of the memo seen by The New York Times. About half of the startups had banking relationships with SVB, according to the memo. The company also had about $16 million in outstanding bank loans for tenant improvements and office renovations.

Andreessen Horowitz founder Marc Andreessen called hedge funds and some of the world’s largest banks last week to find a buyer for SVB, two people familiar with the matter said. Another Andreessen Horowitz partner, Scott Cooper, responded to questions from panicked portfolio companies and their investors.

A spokeswoman for Andreessen Horowitz declined to comment.

Startup founder Matt Mireles discovered SVB in 2010 when a bank invited him to a box at San Francisco Giants Stadium. Intelligence firms that raised more than $8 million were in the red. He began to think that the only way he could own a home was to work for a big tech company.

However, SVB looked at Mireless’s venture capital and list of investors and offered a reasonable mortgage with a 20% down payment.

That’s one of the cool things about Silicon Valley, a bank and a place, he said. These institutions made the entrepreneurial lifestyle, which he needed two or three failures to achieve some degree of success, viable for people.

Last week, SVB’s greatest strength, its interconnected customer community, turned into a double-edged sword. When venture capitalists started worrying about the bank’s financial solvency, it quickly created panic throughout the startup world.

That Thursday, SVB hosted a dinner at the South by Southwest Tech Festival in Austin, Texas, serving charcoal-grilled salmon and filet mignon to a group of Perry’s Steakhouse investors and startup founders.

As fears about the bank’s future rippled through group chats, emails and social media, attendees began calling the party the Last Supper.

Marque Ventures investor Jake Chapman, who attended the dinner, said he pushed the host aside to ask about the brewing meltdown, but was turned down. He said.

By the next morning, SVB’s customers had attempted to withdraw $42 billion in deposits from the bank, causing the FDIC to close the bank.

